UPDATE 6:04 p.m.
After a brief Big 12 conference officials meeting, fans were allowed inside the Sprint Center, and the men's tournament will resume as scheduled. However, the remainder of the tournament will be different.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that all men's and women's Big 12 tournament games will go on as planned today. But, starting tomorrow games will be "limited access." Only essential credentialed media and some family members of each team will be allowed in. Each team will be give 125 tickets to distributed
This year's NCAA basketball tournaments will be much different than years past.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced today that due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), all Division I championship events, including men's and women's basketball, will still take place, but only "essential staff" as well as some family members will be allowed to attend.
NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN— NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020
Kansas is scheduled to play the winner of 8-seed Oklahoma State and 9-seed Iowa State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. Tipoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.