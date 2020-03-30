With many sports seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has ruled in favor of allowing student-athletes in spring sports an extra year of eligibility.
On Monday, the Division I Council voted to grant spring sports such as baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse and men's volleyball an extra year of eligibility.
The organization will also adjust its rules regarding financial aid by allowing programs to have more players on scholarship for the 2020-21 season in order to account for players whose eligibility presumably would have ran out at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
The motion does not include winter sports like men's and women's basketball. The council declined to grant additional eligibility to those participating student-athletes, as the regular season had concluded for most of those sports.