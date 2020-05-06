The NCAA delivered its reply to Kansas men's basketball and its response to the notice of allegations regarding potential violations in the program, Seth Davis of CBS Sports reported via Twitter.
Kansas received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA on Sept. 23, 2019. It included alleged Level 1 violations and cited a "lack of institutional control." It also mentioned a secondary violation between the football program and former coach David Beaty that involved uses extra coach during a practice.
Kansas responded to the notice of allegations on March 5. The response defended coach Bill Self and the entire Kansas men’s basketball staff. The response said there was no conclusion that members of campus and men’s basketball staff knew or should have known about NCAA violations.
Kansas is expected to release a statement/and or documents later this week.
This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.