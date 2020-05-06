Bill Self speaks with a referee in Bramlage Coliseum

Coach Bill Self speaks to the referee during Kansas' game against Kansas State.

 Chance Parker/UDK

The NCAA delivered its reply to Kansas men's basketball and its response to the notice of allegations regarding potential violations in the program, Seth Davis of CBS Sports reported via Twitter

Kansas received its Notice of Allegations  from the NCAA on Sept. 23, 2019. It included alleged Level 1 violations and cited a "lack of institutional control." It also mentioned a secondary violation between the football program and former coach David Beaty that involved uses extra coach during a practice.

Kansas responded to the notice of allegations on March 5. The response  defended coach Bill Self and the entire Kansas men’s basketball staff. The response said there was no conclusion that members of campus and men’s basketball staff knew or should have known about NCAA violations.

Kansas is expected to release a statement/and or documents later this week

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.  

