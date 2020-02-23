Column
On Tuesday, Kansas football coach Les Miles announced a new addition to the program in hopes of benefiting the team during its rebuilding phase. Jonathan Wallace will take the role of special teams coordinator and running backs coach.
Wallace has profound experience and is mostly known for coming from one of the top football programs in the nation in Auburn where he lettered in two positions.
He did so as quarterback from 2012-2014 and as wide receiver in 2015. Wallace was also quite successful during his tenure at Auburn. He set the freshman record for quarterback efficiency, assisted Auburn to an SEC title in 2013 and multiple championship runs while winning several awards.
After his playing career, Wallace started off as a graduate assistant coach for Auburn in 2016-2017 as a quarterback and receivers coach. Wallace then coached at Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, where he was a receivers coach and the director of football operations in 2018. He helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-1 record and a conference championship.
Wallace spent his time at Bethel coaching under the current offensive coordinator for the Jayhawks, Brent Dearmon, who was promoted in the middle of the 2019 season.
With the loss of previous running back coach Tony Hull and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, Wallace is expected to replace a position previously held by two other individuals.
Miles said he believes he is the man for the job.
"[Wallace] is a detail-oriented coach who is also a dynamic recruiter,” Miles said in a press release. “He has experience with a championship caliber football program as both a player and a coach and knows the intricacies of the offensive scheme we want to run. Additionally, he has a strong understanding of what we want to accomplish in all phases of the kicking game.”
Kansas' spring game takes place on April 13.