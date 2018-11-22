In the Jayhawks’ last matchup with the Vols on Nov 28, 2014, then No. 11-ranked Kansas handed Tennessee an 82-67 loss. The Orlando Classic matchup marked the last time the two programs faced off.

As the two programs battled in Thompson-Boling Arena, a Jayhawk and Volunteer in the making were competing together on a much smaller court in Charlotte, North Carolina, unknowingly preparing for a rematch between the two programs set to occur four years later.

“I’ve probably watched enough tape to know that obviously they have a superstar, but they have interchangeable parts,” Self said on Wednesday ahead of the aforementioned rematch between Kansas and Tennessee in the NIT Tip-Off final on Friday.

The superstar Self speaks of is junior forward Grant Williams, the team’s leading scorer at 22.5 points per game. While the entirety of the Kansas roster is likely aware of the dynamic challenge Williams presents on offense, one player in particular has a more in-depth scouting report on the former SEC Player of the Year—freshman guard Devon Dotson.

Dotson’s relationship with Williams dates back to the pair’s high school days, where they both played at Providence Day School. While Williams finished his time at Providence Day one of only a handful of player to receive The Charlotte Observer’s Player of the Year for two-consecutive seasons, Dotson graduated from the program as the all-time leading scorer in school history at 2,607 points.

Dotson “A former teammate, high school teammate of mine is on that team, so it should be a fun game going against Grant Williams."

Both elite players in Providence Day history, Dotson looks forward to matching up with his former teammate in the Barclays Center come Friday night.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Dotson said. “A former teammate, high school teammate of mine is on that team, so it should be a fun game going against Grant Williams. You know they’re a great team.”

+2 Spending Thanksgiving in New York, Lala Vick reflects on her son's high-caliber play With Lagerald Vick off to a hot start to his senior year, his mother Lala Vick spoke to the Kansan about her son returning to his final year in Kansas.

Personal rivalries aside, Self explained that Friday’s contest will mark a significant matchup for the Jayhawks. While Kansas has not lost to Tennessee since 2010, when the Vols toppled the previously undefeated Jayhawks in Knoxville 76-68, this year’s No. 5-ranked Tennessee squad offer Kansas potentially its toughest test of the season thus far.

“We need this game,” Self said. “I think we may need this game more than Tennessee needs this game to be quite candid because we’re young and we’re not as tough as we need to be and we’ve got to be tough on Friday. The way that they play can certainly make us look really bad, so I think it’s a great game for our guys to kind of see where they’re at.”

A win against the Tennessee Volunteers will yield Kansas its fourth NIT title in program history. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.