Coming off its 26-point road win over Iowa State Wednesday, Kansas men's basketball returned home for a top-five matchup with No. 4 Baylor. Despite posting a 16-0 all-time record against the Bears at Allen Fieldhouse heading into Saturday, the Jayhawks were upended 67-55 for their first conference loss of the season.
The loss snaps a 27-game home winning streak that started on Feb. 6, 2018. It also pushes the head-to-head record to 32-6 against Baylor.
To open the contest, poor shooting and decision making plagued the Kansas offense. Missing four of their first five shots, the Jayhawks dug themselves into a 9-3 deficit in the opening minutes. Abandoning the "two-big" lineup that has sophomore forward David McCormack and senior center Udoka Azubuike manning the front court, Kansas turned to senior guard Isaiah Moss.
After playing just 16 minutes against Iowa State, Moss wasted no time asserting himself into the offense Saturday. Picking up five quick points on back-to-back possessions, Moss gave the Jayhawks their first lead at the 13:15 mark on a mid-range jumper. With 7:56 left in the first half, Kansas would hold its largest lead of the game at 20-15. However, the Bears answered to the adversity with a emphatic run of their own.
Led by redshirt junior guard MaCio Teague and sophomore guard Jared Butler, Baylor stunned the crowd by closing the half on a 22-4 run. The duo of Butler and Teague combined for 25 of the Bears' 37 first half points.
Moss led the Jayhawks in first half scoring with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting off the bench.
To make matters worse for Kansas, its leading scorer, sophomore guard Devon Dotson, left the game with what appeared to be a hip injury 24 seconds into the second half.
Trailing by its largest deficit of the season of 13 points, the Jayhawks would turn to junior guard Marcus Garrett to run the point position in Dotson's place. Hoping to bring the crowd to life, Kansas inched its way back into the game on a 10-2 run. The Baylor lead was trimmed to five on Azubuike's first points of the game with 11:35 left. Though Dotson would return to the lineup, five points is as close as the game would get.
Similar to his first half performance, Butler would continue to torch the Jayhawks on the offensive end. His 3-pointer at the 5:05 mark gave him 22 points and the Bears a 14-point advantage, all but sealing Kansas' fate.
Baylor's win at Allen Fieldhouse was not only the milestone achieved Saturday. It also became their first ever road victory over a top-five team in program history.
For the Jayhawks, they finished the game shooting 39.2% from the field and 26.7% from beyond the arc with 14 turnovers. The loss drops them to 12-3 and 2-1 in conference play. Kansas will travel south Tuesday, Jan. 14, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The Jayhawks lost in Norman last season by a score of 81-68. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN.