Every learning experience matters in golf, and they’re even more important when it comes to freshmen.
The University of Kansas' newest golfer, freshman Luke Kluver, obtains the ability to compensate for his inexperience at the college level with athleticism and golf savvy.
“I’ve been doing this 28 years, and I tell people I’ve never recruited a kid that’s physically that big at such an early age," said men’s golf coach Jamie Bermel. "He has no deficiencies in his game."
Bermel also said Kluver is easy to teach and has a high golf IQ, which makes it easy for him to pick up on things.
The 6-foot-3 freshman is a Nebraska native and initially committed to the University of Nebraska while he was at Norfolk High School. However, Bermel said Kluver and his family decided to listen to other offers during his junior year of high school.
Bermel said Kluver’s mother told him they’d open up recruiting, which was a pleasant surprise for the Jayhawks, who chose to watch from afar while he committed to the Cornhuskers.
However, Kansas men's golf knew since the beginning of Kluver's high school days that if it got the opportunity to recruit him, it would pounce on it.
“I watched him when he was a freshman, and I was obviously impressed, as impressed as I could be with a freshman,” Bermel said.
Kluver said he had three offers but felt Kansas gave him the best chance to become a professional golfer. He noted the prevalence of KU alumni Gary Woodland and fellow Nebraskan Ryan Vermeer as another factor in his decision.
“I just think overall the opportunity was one that I couldn’t pass up because of the comfort level but also being able to become better at KU,” Kluver said.
Before even playing a round at Kansas, he competed as a professional at the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in Omaha, Nebraska. He played in the tournament two years in a row and made the professional cut, his first, in July.
Another part of Kluver's development involves gathering different aspects from multiple pro golfers’ playing styles.
He says he takes bits and pieces from the games of Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. He also looks forward to meeting and playing with the KU alum, Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open in June.
Kluver knew a few of his KU teammates before he started his career at the University. He said senior Andy Spencer wanted him at Kansas and noted Spencer as a good leader.
Kluver also played in the Nebraska-Kansas Junior Cup against freshman Sion Audrain and redshirt freshman Zach Sokolosky.
He went on to say the team is a pretty close-knit group that can pick each other up on the golf course.
“We have a lot of golfers here at KU, where if a few of us play well then the team’s going to play well, too,” Kluver said.
Kluver also said he's looking forward to the trip to Hawaii for the Ka'anapali Collegiate Classic this weekend.