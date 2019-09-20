The Kansas Jayhawks fell to 7-2 on the season following their 2-0 loss to the BYU Cougars.
With talent all over the pitch, the two teams looked to build on their growing resumes, and Rock Chalk Park had never seen a top-15 matchup before.
On Thursday against No. 7 BYU, No. 14 Kansas had its most difficult matchup of the season. Both teams featured tough defenses and goalkeepers who experienced a lot of success. But in this matchup of elite defensive teams, the Jayhawks were punched in the gut.
Kansas, a team that had been suffocating teams all season, couldn’t seem to keep up with the BYU counter. Aside from some heroics from sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters in the first half, who withstood a nine-shot first half, the Jayhawks couldn't keep the Cougars down in the end.
As BYU kept pushing the pace of the game, Kansas was just getting its footing, shooting only three shots in the first half, which was by far a season low for the Jayhawks.
Once the second half began, it was all BYU. Like great fighters, the Cougars threw their haymakers and made sure to keep the Jayhawks down.
On both goals given up by Kansas, the common theme was the defensive lapses in the box. BYU senior midfielder Lizzy Braby played more like a forward, constantly pushing the ball up the pitch and giving Kansas problems throughout the second half.
Once the Jayhawks were able to get their footing, the shots were erratic and off the mark as they tried to even up the contest. BYU beat Kansas in shots 16 to 12 on the game, with nine of the Jayhawks' shots coming in the second half.
Ultimately, the game came down to the fact that the Cougars came prepared to play on the road and dominated from the start. They were faster, more physical and just beat the Jayhawks to the ball on what seemed like every play.
The Jayhawks were also very unlucky in this game when they tried to mount a comeback in the second half. Many shots hit off the crossbar or the goal post, but more importantly, not a single shot went into the back of the net.
The Jayhawks will look to bounce back Sunday against Kennesaw State. Kickoff is set for noon.