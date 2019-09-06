The Kansas Jayhawks' soccer team kicked off a two week road trip on Friday against the DePaul Blue Demons in West Lafayette, Indiana, for a weekend tournament.
Kansas entered the game ranked 11th in the country — the team's highest ranking since 2014. The matchup against DePaul marked the first match between the two teams in the young history of Kansas soccer. The Jayhawks 1-0 loss marked their first of the season after a scorching 4-0 start to the year.
Kansas went the first 15 minutes without a shot in the game. Senior forward Katie McClure gave her best effort, but the Blue Demons did an excellent job of making sure a defender had her marked at all times. The best opportunity came in the form of a McClure sliding attempt that went just wide of the net.
The backline of Kansas had a gridlock over the attack of the Blue Demons, who through the first half only had a total of two shots to the Kansas seven. Opportunities were few and far between, but only one of the seven shots the Jayhawks had in the first half were put on goal.
Senior defender Addisyn Merrick was active throughout the first half of play when DePaul was looking to gain its footing to start the game.
Despite only one shot on goal in the game for the Blue Demons, they made the most of their opportunity.
The Blue Demons came out for the second half on fire scoring just 32 seconds in. The score came on a turnover in the Kansas back end, which did not give the Jayhawks much of a chance to respond in defense of the counter from DePaul.
Kansas finished the game with 20 shots but only three were on target. The number of opportunities kept coming for the Jayhawks but to no avail. A statistical anomaly in its own right, the Jayhawks lost to DePaul despite a 15-shot advantage on the game. Kansas also lead the game in corners by a wide margin of nine to two.
Only the start to their two week road trip, the Jayhawks will continue their weekend tournament against Purdue on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.