Thursday marks the beginning of the competitive season for Kansas women's swimming. With the success the team showed last season, the athletes have to put forth quite a season to live up to their previous record of eight first place finishes.
This year is important because it is an Olympic trial year.
The team has the potential to be strong this year with new recruits such as Amelie Lessing from Boulder, Colorado, and Erin Downey from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, who are both ranked the top in the top 500 recruits of the 2019 class. However, practice makes an athlete stronger, and senior freestyle swimmer Jenny Nusbaum has four years of practice swimming with the Jayhawks.
Nusbaum dominated the team freestyle charts last year by having the top time in four individual events and contributing to the top time in three relays. Nusbaum also set the KU record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Big 12 Championships with a time of 1:45.68.
Each year, Nusbaum continues to improve in her physical ability, as well as her leadership. She has easily earned the respect of her teammates and Coach Clark Campbell.
“Jenny is a pleasure to coach because she will want to get better — want to get feedback,” Campbell said.
Just after graduating high school, Nusbaum was one of six swimmers from the YMCA of the Triangle Area swim team to compete in the 2016 Olympic Trials. With the same mindset, Nusbaum has dedicated this season to qualifying for NCAA events and to competing again at the Olympic trials.
According to Campbell, athletes have to “do more and do it better” in order to see improvements.
“At this point in the season, Jenny is further ahead in terms of training,” Campbell said. "She is racing at a higher level, and she has the mindset to get where she wants to be.”
Nusbaum has undoubtedly made a mark on the team. Already this season, she led her team to a second place finish in the CSCAA Open Water Championship after placing seventh individually.
“This was her fourth one, and it was her best one of all. Conditions were tougher, it was a different course, and the wind was against them,” Campbell said.
Nusbaum battled against Nebraska’s Audrey Coffey until the end, when Nusbaum pulled ahead to edge her out.
“She will do everything she can to be the best version of herself. What she does in a competitive mind is what truly sets her ahead,” Campbell said.
Nusbaum will have several chances to qualify throughout the season.
“She is very competitive; Because she has a background in another sport (softball), she developed a sense of competitiveness that she brought to an individual sport, and it has brought her great success in the pool,” Campbell said.
Campbell has high hopes that Nusbaum will achieve her goals for the season. As this is her last, she continues to work hard to make this her most successful season yet.