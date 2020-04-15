Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji and junior guard Marcus Garrett announced on Tuesday and Wednesday their decision to return for another year at Kansas, per Kansas Athletics.
Agbaji, who announced his return via Twitter, finished his sophomore season averaging 10 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 31 starts. In the final game of the 2019-2020 campaign at Texas Tech, Agbaji put up 12 points and six rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
"We have some unfinished business to take care of," Agbaji said in his Twitter video. "With that being said, I will be returning for my junior season."
Garrett announced his decision on Wednesday, according to a release from Kansas Athletics. In his junior year, Garrett was named the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All Big 12 All-Defensive team selection.
Garrett led the Big 12 in assists with 4.6 per game and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7). The Dallas native also ranked fifth in the Big 12 in steals (1.8). In 31 games, Garrett averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds per game and shot 44.2% from the field.
“We have achieved a lot in my three seasons at Kansas, and I am looking forward to adding to that entering my senior year,” Garrett said in the press release. “I completely intend to play in the NBA and know I have to continue to improve my game to reach that life-long goal. There is no better place to do that than my senior year at KU. We have great coaches and staff, and I have great teammates to reach our goals. But most importantly, I’ll graduate from KU.”
In his career, Garrett has totaled 664 points, 245 assists and 134 steals in 100 games.
“[Garrett] should have so many goals in front of him heading into his senior season,” coach Bill Self told Kansas Athletics. “One of them being a two-time national defensive player of the year. Another is being a point guard, having the ball in his hands, and basically taking ownership of our team. I think [Garrett] will be the catalyst in what our team is next year from a toughness standpoint and leadership position.”
With the return of Agbaji and Garrett, the Jayhawks will maintain two members of their starting five from the 2019-2020 season.