A monstrous third quarter run led Oklahoma over Kansas women’s basketball, 94-82 in overtime at Allen Fieldhouse Sunday.
The Sooners outscored Kansas 29-13 in the third quarter after being down by 22 points at halftime. Oklahoma’s huge comeback was fueled by the three ball. After going 0-6 in the first half, the Sooners turned it around and shot 8-of-12 from downtown in the second half.
“What a crazy basketball game," Oklahoma coach Sherri Coale said, who claimed her 500th career win this game. "It was literally a tale of two halves. Today we figured out that we are who we think we are.”
One key to the Sooners turnaround was sophomore guard Taylor Robinson, one of the best shooters in women’s basketball — averaging 20.2 points per game.
Robinson only had four points in the first half but turned it on in the third, knocking down two three-pointers. She tied her career-high of 31 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc.
“We tried to keep it out of Robinson’s hands as much as possible,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “She got us on a couple of back cuts, but we were trying to take away the three.”
In addition to Robinson, sophomore guard Madi Williams had a huge night and was essential to the Sooners' third quarter run. She had nine points in the third quarter alone and finished with 26 points on 55% shooting from the field.
“[Williams] was going after every rebound like it was her last meal and we didn’t match her effort or her toughness,” Schneider said. “We made adjustments there in the third to front the post and try to keep it out of her hands, but we did poorly on that adjustment.”
One positive for the Jayhawks was the play of freshman guards Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgeiter, who finished with a combined 33 points. Kersgeiter hit knees with a member of the Sooners and was removed from the game for a short period before she returned to action late in the third. Her absence was another factor in the Oklahoma comeback.
“It was unfortunate that [Kersgeiter] got dinged up there,” Schneider said. “It can really affect a player's rhythm and your focus even takes a little bit of a hit when those things happen.”
The Jayhawks are now 12-8 on the season and 1-8 in Big 12 play. They will look to bounce back from this disappointing loss against the No. 2 Baylor Bears Wednesday, Feb. 5. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.