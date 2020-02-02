Kansas women’s basketball took a hit to its conference record Sunday, Feb. 2, falling to 1-8 on the season after a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, 94-82.
The first quarter was filled with back and forth turnovers throughout. Both teams racked up five turnovers before the first media timeout. The fast-paced offenses drove the turnover battle. Each team tried desperately to beat the other in transition.
Oklahoma eventually finished the first quarter tallying as many turnovers as they did points: 10.
Three-point shooting was a major factor in the first quarter, as Kansas was able to hit 3-of-5 in the first 10 minutes of the game, whereas Oklahoma struggled, shooting 0-of-3 from behind the arc.
The Jayhawks seemed to have their foot on the gas in the second, just outhustling Oklahoma after a dismal first quarter. With 5:29 to go in the second, junior forward Tina Stephens stole the ball away from junior forward Mandy Simpson and banked the ball off the glass after drawing some contact for the and-1.
After missing her shot from the line, senior forward Mariane De Carvalho grabbed the rebound, ran out to the three-point line and drilled a shot in for a five-point Kansas swing.
The Jayhawks walked into halftime staring at a comfortable 22-point lead.
After shooting a red hot 63.2% from the field in the second quarter, Kansas just couldn’t find its rhythm again. After what looked to be an ankle injury to freshman guard Holly Kersgieter, the offense for the home team slowed down tremendously. The Jayhawks shot just 26.7% in the third quarter, while the Sooners took full advantage, starting the second half with a 60% shooting percentage from the floor.
This game was far from over, as a 22-point halftime lead for Kansas was cut to just six after a shooting clinic from Oklahoma.
After sophomore guard Taylor Robertson took over the fourth quarter for the Sooners, racking up 31-points in the game (12 in the fourth), the lead was in jeopardy for the Jayhawks. A 22-point halftime lead was cut down to an even 75-75 score with just a mere 46 seconds remaining in the game.
With a wide-open shot from downtown from freshman guard Gabby Gregory with four seconds remaining, it looked like Oklahoma was going to walk out of Allen Fieldhouse a winner. Instead, the ball rolled around the rim, falling out and into Kansas’ hands.
This game was headed to overtime.
In overtime, the Sooners outscored the Jayhawks 19-7. Oklahoma boosted its record to 11-10 on the year.
The Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to attempt snap their now four-game losing streak against the Baylor Bears Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.