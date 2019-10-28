On third-and-21 from his own 30-yard line, senior quarterback Carter Stanley dropped back and rolled out to his left to avoid the incoming pressure. Throwing across his body, Stanley hurled it deep down the field. Slipping behind the Texas Tech secondary, junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment drifted near the sideline with his eyes on the spiraling football dropping toward him.
Ranked eighth in the conference in third down conversions at 40.7% coming in, the chances of the play resulting in a first down were marginal, at best. However, under offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, it seemed fitting that the proceeding six seconds would display Parchment catching the ball beyond the sticks and dashing for the blue-painted end zone in front of him.
Tied up for the first time in the game at 27-27, the tides gradually began shifting in favor of the Jayhawks — something they hadn’t been accustomed to for the better part of a decade. But it wasn’t the pass, catch or run that left a lasting mark on the implausible game-tying score.
The image burned into the minds of those fixated on the commotion that occurred behind the sideline.
As Parchment was swarmed by his teammates, the man behind the play call exuded emotion not seen from a Kansas coach in awhile.
Turning toward the crowd, Dearmon waved his arms furiously back and forth, mimicking the traditional “Wave the Wheat” motion Jayhawk fans reenact after each touchdown. He then pumped his arms in the air, signaling to get loud.
“Let's go!” he roared.
The crowd, energized by his intensity, did as instructed. The play was electrifying — the game was tied — and Dearmon was the center of it all. However, the exuberant behavior on the sideline exposes only half the story. In fact, the Saraland, Alabama native is no stranger to this kind of vitality.
“It’s contagious,” senior offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji said. “You know that it’s not just a job for him. He has a real passion for it, and he loves being around us. That makes you want to play for a coach.”
The man responsible for poking the ball out during Saturday's blocked kick debacle, junior offensive tackle Chris Hughes, said he's amazed at the energy Dearmon has provided for the team.
“He’s really a part of the spark we have,” Hughes said. “He’s in the trenches with us. He gets excited just like we get excited. That’s what helps us because we know this is someone that’s behind us.”
There might not be a more important connection on the field than a quarterback’s relationship with his offensive coordinator.
Stanley, who threw for 415 yards and three passing touchdowns in the win against Texas Tech, has thrived under the guidance of Dearmon. Since the former Bethel head coach took over the playcalling responsibilities, the senior has seven passing touchdowns and 725 yards in two games.
His 19 total touchdowns through the air have bumped him to fourth all-time in the single-season passing touchdown record. He trails Todd Reesing’s 22 touchdowns in the 2008 season for the third place spot.
In the case of Stanley, that connection built with Dearmon is sturdy.
“That’s something I love,” Stanley said on Dearmon’s energy on the sideline. “That’s always something that excites me. [Dearmon] is an extremely passionate, emotional coach, and he’s done a great job with us so far."
This Saturday, the Jayhawks will host the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats. With both teams coming off program-boosting victories, the early indications point to this meeting as the most anticipated matchup in the last decade.
Hughes said he hopes for the atmosphere to be incredible.
“That would be amazing,” Hughes said on the potential of a sellout. “Truly that’s one of the goals I had when coming to this place. To walk into a stadium, our stadium, and see it fill up. It would be an amazing sight to see.
The Wildcats have won the last 10 meetings against Kansas, and the Jayhawks haven’t beaten a ranked opponent since Sep. 11, 2010, versus No. 15 Georgia Tech. The upset became the first victory in the post-Mangino era.
Kickoff this weekend is set for 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.