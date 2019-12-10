Looking to collect its eighth-straight victory after dropping the regular season-opener to Duke, Kansas basketball hosted Milwaukee Tuesday evening. Jumpstarted by an aggressive display of offense to open the game, the Jayhawks pummeled the Panthers 95-68.
Similar to the start against Colorado last Saturday, Kansas put its opponent in an early deficit minutes into the contest. After sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji knocked down back-to-back three-pointers and sophomore guard Devon Dotson finished a fast-break layup, Milwaukee coach Pat Baldwin burned his first timeout one minute and 38 seconds into the game.
That timeout, however, would do anything but stop the bleeding for the Panthers. Following the stoppage in play, the Jayhawks bombarded Milwaukee by way of the three-point shot — connecting on eight of their first 12 attempts. With the outside shots falling, Kansas managed to blow the game open on a 32-12 run.
At the second media timeout of the game, the Panthers had been outscored by Dotson, who had 13 points of his own with three of the eight three-pointers.
As the game began spiraling out of control for the visitors from the Horizon League, Milwaukee did respond in a positive manner. Despite falling into a 28-point hole, the Panthers concluded the first half with a 15-12 spurt. Though an improvement from its sluggish start, the Panthers found themselves trailing to the second-ranked Jayhawks by 25-points entering the half.
Kansas ended the period shooting 54.3% (19-for-35) from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc (8-for-17). The Jayhawks also led for the entirety of the half.
To begin the second half, the Panthers punched the Jayhawks in the mouth with a 7-1 run to cut the lead to 19. The poor start resulted in an early timeout by coach Bill Self less than three minutes into the period. Following the chance to regroup, the offense quickly rediscovered its rhythm.
While Dotson led the charge in the first 20 minutes of action, senior center Udoka Azubuike and Agbaji headlined the production in the second half.
Despite going two games without a double-double, the seven-footer picked up 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Agbaji, after turning in a season-high 20 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three-point range against Colorado, finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.
The product of Oak Park High School nearly blew the roof off the building with an emphatic reverse slam that was lobbed up to him by Dotson on a fast-break.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss led the bench in scoring with eight points on 2-for-5 shooting. He was followed up by junior forward Silvio De Sousa and freshman guard Tristan Enaruna, who both tallied four points in a combined 21 minutes of play.
The Jayhawks only outscored the Panthers by two points in the second half, 43-41, but ultimately, the substantial lead constructed in the first half was too much to overcome for Milwaukee, which now drops to 5-5 on the season.
As for the Jayhawks, their eighth consecutive win bumps them to 8-1 in 2019. On Saturday, the Jayhawks will take on UMKC for a matchup at the Sprint Center. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.