Analysis
Thursday night marked the start of the 25th year of Kansas soccer when the Nebraska Cornhuskers came to town to take on the Jayhawks. A game between a traditional Big 12 power in soccer for Nebraska and the new power Jayhawks was a perfect matchup to get the 2019 season under way.
With a lot of new talent on the team coming into the year, there was a lot of uncertainty. But as soon as the ball kicked off, things were different. The team seemed locked in. The Jayhawks were rarely out of position Thursday night. Coach Mark Francis' game plan was executed to perfection.
Kansas was locked in and even in the early going, it didn’t seem to matter who the opponent was. The Jayhawks came not only to win but to dominate.
Kansas was everywhere on the pitch. It became clear what Francis wanted from his team that night. It was to get the ball and run. Nobody seemed confused or out of place. The offense ran like a machine. As soon as they saw an opening, it was over for the Cornhuskers and their back line. The Jayhawks would immediately push it up the pitch and get the ball to their star forward senior Katie McClure, who took advantage of every box opportunity presented to her.
The midfield of Kansas delivered one crisp pass after another. Junior midfielder Ceri Holland was the catalyst in the up-tempo pace of the Jayhawks, consistently applying pressure as she looked for open teammates. Holland’s ferocity was in midseason form, never allowing for the Nebraska counter to get settled into the game.
If the first game of the season is any indicator for what’s to come this season from the Jayhawks, then the Kansas faithful have a lot to be excited about. Senior leader Katie McClure and the team were ready to play from start to finish and never lifted their foot of the pedal in the 4-0 drubbing of Nebraska. Francis pushed all the right buttons and his team responded.