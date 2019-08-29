Column
The firepower of the Kansas offense has been on full display early in its 2019 campaign, blowing out the likes of Nebraska and Loyola-Chicago. This is a very exciting time for Jayhawk soccer fans knowing what the promise of the first two games entails.
What’s flying under the radar through all of this is the scoring, or lack thereof, from the Jayhawks' opponents. Both of Kansas’ opponents have been shutout through 180 minutes of soccer.
The play of sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters has turned the Jayhawks into a real threat in the Big 12 this season and will be the key to what hopes to be a deep tournament run this year. Peters was a member of the 2018 Kansas squad that posted four shutout streaks of 200 minutes or longer. Peters, a 2018 Big 12 All-Freshman selection, posted nine shutouts, with a record of 7-0-2 during that stretch.
Like her freshman year, Peters began the 2019 campaign with back-to-back shutouts, and is the only freshman in Kansas history to record three straight clean sheets in her first three starts.
The thing that stands out the most from her this season is the composure that she shows in a chaotic box. Peters' confidence in her decisions allows Kansas defense to play aggressively.
The Big 12 is as tough as it's ever been, represented by four teams in the latest United Soccer coaches poll, including Kansas. The upcoming game against the Memphis Tigers, currently ranked 20th in the country, is a match that could catapult the Jayhawks from their already respectable 18th spot in the poll to legitimate national recognition.
The play of Peters in the net is vital. Against nine ranked opponents last season, she allowed 14 goals averaging to a goal and a half a game against their tougher competition. The stats are a bit skewed because in four of those game Peters pitched a shutout. The downside to this, however, is that Kansas allowed two or more goals in the other five games.
With only two saves through the first two games, recording none against Loyola-Chicago on Aug. 25, the perception can become that the defense is doing most of the heavy lifting which is only half true. The defense is well on its way to being one of the best not only in the Big 12 but in the country.
Whether or not Peters runs the backend will make or break the season for the Jayhawks. Her 94.7 minutes per game last season shows that she is more than capable of carrying the load for Kansas this season. Her reliability in the net, and a strong Kansas midfield, is the telltale sign of a deep run for this Jayhawk team.