Kansas women's golf had an overall shaky tournament but still managed to finish fourth at the Mountainview Collegiate, thanks to a strong performance from junior Chomchana Phuchanbanchob.
The Chiang Rai, Thailand, native shot six-over but looked very good in her final two rounds. In the second round, she shot at-par, and then turned around and shot one-under in the third round. Phuchanbanchob finished tied for 16th place.
Freshman Sera Tadokoro finished closely behind Phuchanbanchob, as she shot seven-over. Tadokoro’s first round is what carried her through the tournament, however, as she shot four-under in the first round, which was the best score of the entire tournament. Tadokoro dropped off quite a bit after her first-place finish in round one and eventually ended up in a tie for 19th.
In her first two rounds, sophomore Yi-Tsen Chou looked steady and seemed as if she could finish among the top 10, but a poor third round of eight-over pushed her back to 19th with seven-over.
Junior Ariadna Fonseca Diaz shot eight-over and was rather consistent all through the tournament. In round one, Diaz shot three-over, then shot three-over again in round two and then finished the tournament by shooting two-over. Diaz finished in a tie for 25th place.
Senior Kallie Gonzales had a rough outing for the Jayhawks, as she shot 10-over, finishing in a tie for 34th. Gonzales looked good in the first round, shooting two-over, but dropped off heavily in the second round by shooting eight-over.
Sophomore Xinyun Yu finished in a tie for 66th and shot 19-over in the tournament.
The Jayhawks finished the tournament in fourth place and were nine strokes better than their in-state partners, the Kansas State Wildcats and the Wichita State Shockers.
Kansas will see action once again on April 13 when it visits Athens, Georgia, to compete in the Liz Murphy Collegiate.
