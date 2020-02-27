After an inconsistent start in its first series of the season, Kansas baseball’s pitching rotation will look to build off of its performance against Charleston Southern. The Jayhawks split the four game series with the buccaneers 1-2, 13-4, 0-1, 9-1.

In the Jayhawks' second series of the season, each pitcher threw into the sixth inning and allowed no more than two earned runs. It was an improvement from their first series of the spring season when the starters combined to give up nine earned runs in 13 ⅓ innings.

Redshirt senior pitcher Ryan Cyr set the tone for the rotation in a hard luck 2-1 loss. Although Kansas didn’t win, Cyr threw an eight-inning complete game, tallying six strikeouts, no earned runs and just one walk.

Cyr’s performance was an improvement compared to his first start this season when he allowed three earned runs and hit three batters with a pitch in four innings.

Junior pitcher Everhett Hazelwood picked up where Cyr left off in the second game of the four game series.

Hazelwood baffled the Buccaneers with 12 strikeouts in six innings. While his ability to miss Charleston Southern’s bats was the highlight of his outing, he also showed better control.

The community college transfer surrendered just one walk after allowing six batters to reach base via the free pass in his first start as a Jayhawk.

In another hard luck loss, junior pitcher and transfer from Cowley County Community College Cole Larsen shined for Kansas. He struck out nine batters and didn’t allow a run in 5 ⅔ innings. Again, the theme was his ability to challenge hitters and keep the ball in the strike zone.

Larsen didn’t start in the opening series, but came out of the bullpen instead. It’s likely he’ll go back to being a reliever because Kansas needed him to be a fourth starter for the doubleheader. Still, manager Ritch Price got the chance to see what he could do as a starting pitcher.

To round out the series, redshirt sophomore pitcher Eli Davis threw six solid frames. The lefty had the groundball working and was pitching to contact. He induced nine ground balls against the 24 Buccaneers’ hitters he faced.

Davis also gave up five hits and allowed just one earned run.

After allowing five runs in the third inning in his first start against the Belmont Bruins, perhaps Davis had the biggest improvement from the previous weekend.

Kansas will take on Michigan State next on Friday, Feb. 28 at noon.