As Kansas women’s basketball travels to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Jayhawks will look to snap a six-game losing streak.
Here is are a few names to keep your eye on:
From Kansas:
Holly Kersgieter
Freshman guard Holly Kersgieter will be looking forward to her first start against Texas Tech Wednesday as she played very well coming off the bench in the last matchup. Kersgieter put up an impressive 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field in just 24 minutes of play. She'll try to build off that against the Red Raiders.
Kersgieter is coming off a game to forget against TCU. She put up just three points on her lone three-point basket in 19 minutes of action. Though she got into some early foul trouble, the newfound Jayhawk starter cannot be happy with a three-point performance and will be looking to ramp it up against her next opponent.
Aniya Thomas
Sophomore guard Aniyah Thomas shined last Saturday versus TCU, putting the entire team on her shoulders. Thomas racked up 28 points in 34 minutes of play, shooting 9-of-15 from the field.
The last time the Jayhawks faced off against the Red Raiders, Thomas nearly put up a double-double, scoring nine points and pulling down nine rebounds. Though the scoring total for Thomas wasn’t anything to marvel at, she was able to show that she can help Kansas in multiple ways if needed.
From Texas Tech:
Brittany Brewer
Brewer is the team’s leading scorer coming into their next game on Wednesday. In her last game against Kansas, she grabbed 12 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 forward will have a nice size advantage against the rest of the Jayhawk lineup.
Texas Tech is currently the Jayhawks’ only win in conference play, and Kansas will hope to make it a sweep on Wednesday. If Kansas wants to replicate its last win, the team will need for Thomas and Kersgieter to put the team on their shoulders.
Look for some key performances from Thomas, Kersgieter, Brewer, and many others this Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas as the Kansas Jayhawks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 7 p.m.