Sunday night was the best night in Devonte’ Graham’s career. Standing in the center of the podium set up on the court of CenturyLink Center, the senior guard took the Midwest Region trophy and hoisted it over his head. Red and blue confetti littered the hat teetered on top of his hair, with the words “Final Four” in crimson and blue stitched across the front.

“This is what we’ve been working to for the last four years,” Graham said, unable to describe how he felt.

The senior, who has experienced the pain of losing in the Elite Eight twice before already, was the first to climb a ladder and cut the net in front of a roaring crowd.

“I was too anxious to get up there,” he said with a laugh.

The Jayhawks reached their first Final Four since 2012, as they defeated the Duke Blue Devils in overtime 85-81 on Sunday evening.

The matchup between the two blue blood schools was one for the ages, with neither team asserting any dominance. But for about two minutes, it looked like the Jayhawks would be going home at the Elite Eight for the third straight year.

Having found himself in foul trouble early on, sophomore center Udoka Azubuike was walking on eggshells for much of the game. With two minutes remaining, the egg shells finally snapped, when Azubuike came down on top of Duke’s Grayson Allen for his fifth foul of the game.

Kansas’ star center, who had 8 rebounds and 9 points on the night, could only sit on the bench and watch as Allen sunk both free throws to give Duke a 70-69 lead.

Playing in his place was freshman forward Silvio De Sousa.

“If [De Sousa] was still at IMG, we’d be home right now,” Self said after the game.

At first though, it looked like De Sousa would be the reason Kansas was going home. On his very first possession after replacing Azubuike, De Sousa tossed a ball over the head of senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk and into the scorer’s table that read “NCAA Elite Eight.”

Allen made another pair of free throws to give Duke a three point lead with 1:25 remaining.

Redshirt sophomore Malik Newman missed a three point attempt on the next possession, almost draining hope of a trip to the Final Four out of Kansas fans’ hearts. But an empty possession by Duke gifted Kansas another crack at tying the game.

With the ball in Graham’s hands and determination spread across his face, the senior took a hit. While fans shouted out in anger, Graham found Mykhailiuk wide open at the top of the arc.

As his shot arced through the air in near-identical fashion to a shot he had missed less than three minutes earlier, every soul in CenturyLink Center held its breath.

“Svi made a huge shot, biggest shot of the game,” Self said.

Hitting nothing but net, the veteran tied things up for Kansas at 72-72, giving Duke the last possession of the game with 26 seconds left.

Allen was the one to take the ball up the court for Duke — who else, but the senior leader on a team full of freshman.

With five seconds remaining, Allen drove at Newman. The redshirt sophomore did everything he could to stop Allen, but he still got a shot to bounce towards the basket.

Off the backboard and towards the basket. Off the inside front iron. Then back out and away as the buzzer sounded.

Time stood still for Self as the ball rattled inside the basket and back out. But what mattered was the Jayhawks survived and the game was going to overtime.

“Malik defended it perfectly, but [Allen] still got it off the back board and kind of spun around, looked like it had a chance to fall in,” Self said. “Fortunately, when it came off, it was at zero, so there was no time for any rebound.”

The ensuing five minutes will be known in Kansas history as the “Malik Newman overtime.” Having only been able to sit on the sidelines as a redshirt last season when Kansas lost, Newman wasn’t going to bow out of the tournament that easily this year.

Newman scored all 13 of Kansas’ points in overtime, living up to the name that Graham gave him earlier in the week of "post-season Leek.”

The two teams traded baskets in the first three minutes of overtime, with Newman hitting a three pointer and trio of free throws in that space of time.

But then Duke went on a point drought, while Newman worked his way into Kansas folklore.

“[Newman] went crazy from the corner man,” Graham said. “We knew we could get the shots in in the short corner threes, and we were just trying to stretch the defense out and drive and throw it into the corner.”

The Blue Devils began to foul the Jayhawks with 28 seconds left in the game, and that was the moment Graham knew he would finally be heading to the Final Four.

“That’s what you come here for, to play in those moments,” Graham said.

With the final buzzer sounding, Graham ran over to Mykhailiuk and fellow senior Clay Young and hugged them, knowing they finally got over the “hump” as Graham described it. He next ran over to his mother and grandmother, with tears in his eyes.

Self let out a rare emotional shout and fist pump, as his bench charged out onto the court.

“I don’t think I could be, or we could be, more excited or more proud than we are right now,” Self said. “Not only going to San Antonio but the way we did it, beating an historic program, maybe the greatest college basketball coach of all time and such a talented roster.”

The Jayhawks have booked their tickets to San Antonio, returning to the city where former Jayhawks snagged a national championship in 2008. Kansas will face off against Villanova in the Alamodome at 7:49 p.m. on March 31.