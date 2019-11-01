Column
Two exhibition games down, Kansas basketball has shown what it is capable of. Before the season, many wondered who the team’s top scorer would be, but sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji has set himself up for a stellar sophomore campaign.
Agbaji started the first exhibition game slow, shooting 2-of-6 from the field in the early portion of the game. However, he finished the game 8-of-15 and led the team in scoring with 21 points.
The second exhibition game was a much different story, as Agbaji started the game hot, netting all of his first seven shots. He then missed only one shot in the remainder of the contest and once again led Kansas in scoring with 19 points.
“He plays with a lot of energy, a lot of heart, a lot of passion,” sophomore center David McCormack said of Agbaji’s performance against Pittsburg State.
Last season, Agbaji started the year as a redshirt. After the roster faced some difficulties, coach Bill Self revoked his redshirt before playing him for the first time against TCU on Jan. 9.
The Kansas City, Missouri, native earned Self's trust fast. After just nine games, Agbaji's role changed from a bench player to an every-game starter.
In his first start, Agbaji led Kansas in scoring with 24 points in Kansas' eventual road loss to Texas. His performance flashed the potential for what the bright young star could blossom into: Kansas' go-to guy.
However, that theory never proved true as Agbaji ended up averaging only 9.5 points per game in games he started.
The start of the new season has shown something new: a confident shooter with the athleticism to play above the rim. Those two qualities could make Agbaji the go-to scorer for Kansas and potentially the leading scorer for the Jayhawks.
Agbaji also tallied six assists against Pitt State and a total of ten rebounds in the first two exhibition games combined. A guard who can play both inside and outside, move the ball and snag rebounds is not only the making of an outstanding college player but also a capable pro, too. Those qualities also translate to high picks in the NBA draft, something many Kansas fans thought Agbaji would test out after last season.
Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson is expected to be one of the nation’s top point guards. Senior center Udoka Azubuike is the preseason Big 12 player of the year, but the preseason love for Agbaji seems to be lacking.
In two exhibition games, Agbaji has proven to be a confident scorer, going a combined 8-of-15 from the three-point line; defender, totaling four steals; and a solid ball-handler, having only two turnovers in 49 total minutes.
If Agbaji can continue his upkeep, he could very well place himself into the conversation of national player of the year. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason was on few radars for national player of the year. The uber-talented sophomore could very well repeat Mason’s feat.
Nevertheless, it should be no surprise if Agbaji ends up leading the team in scoring this season. He showed flashes last season that put himself on NBA scouts' radars. If those flashes turn into consistent and confident play, he will take a massive jump this season.
The two exhibition games were both against Division II teams, but if Agbaji's improved shooting touch translates to the regular season, there is no saying what his ceiling could be.