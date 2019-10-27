More questions than answers were created in Kansas women’s basketball first exhibition game of the season. The Jayhawks fell to the Division II Pittsburg State Gorillas 90-82 in Allen Fieldhouse.
This season, Kansas saw the addition of five freshmen after losing seven seniors — two juniors - and an assistant coach from last season. To say the least, the Jayhawks are entering the year with a lot of inexperience.
That inexperience showed against Pitt State.
In the early portion of the game, Kansas struggled to score anything. The Jayhawks could not buy a basket and hit only one three-point shot in the game. And to make things even worse, seemingly every time a Jayhawk got to the free throw line, they missed.
Kansas finished the game shooting 44.4% from the field, 7.7% from three and 65.4% from the free-throw line.
Two of the newcomers for Kansas, junior JUCO transfer forward Tina Stephens and freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin played a major role in the game and will likely be huge additions to the team this season.
Franklin, along with sophomore guards Aniya Thomas and Brooklyn Mitchell, got the start to create a rather small lineup for Kansas. Franklin, the No. 60 recruit according to ESPN, finished the game with 15 points and a couple assists.
Franklin struggled to find the bottom of the basket early in the game, but overall, she played well. She shot 5-of-18 (27.8%) from the floor, but the stats do not tell the story of how well she moved around on the floor and found open space.
Franklin and Mitchell will likely run the floor, with the mandatory point guard role held by Mitchell. Last season, Mitchell was ranked No. 45 by ESPN and was the backup point guard behind former Jayhawk Christalah Lyons.
Now in the absence of Lyons, Mitchell will be forced to fill the role coach Brandon Schneider recruited her for.
Mitchell, like most of the team, struggled in the early portion of the game. But she was a big reason the Jayhawks got out to a hot start out of halftime. Throughout the entirety of the game, Mitchell made well-placed passes, ran plays and kept the team motivated.
She showed flashes of a being leader, but she needs to find the bottom of the basket, especially when taking the ball inside. Mitchell shot 9-of-14 from inside the three-point line and 9-of-17 overall.
Other questions that still remain is how dominant Kansas will be down low. The Jayhawks were much bigger than the Gorillas, yet the rebounding numbers do not show the disparity. Kansas out-rebounded the Gorillas by four.
Junior center Bailey Helgren has been the mandatory center for two seasons and she needs to show she can be competitive in the low post. Helgren is great at drawing fouls but making the free-throws has always been a struggle. She went 2-of-6 against Pitt State. She also struggled defending the post.
Once sophomore center Brittany Franklin returns from injury, pressure will be taken off of Helgren. But until that time comes, Helgren needs to hold it down as best she can.
Losing to a team like Pittsburg State is not a good way to start its season and Kansas needs to show some life to be competitive in a conference such as the Big 12. Following the loss, plenty of controversy came of it. The list includes how much of a jump will Thomas make, can senior forward Mariane De Carvalho be an x-factor, and why didn’t Chandler Prater and Tamia Davis see the floor at all?
Schneider has a lot of work to do before the season begins but if the inexperienced Jayhawks cannot turn the corner soon, they’ll be in for a very long and gruesome road ahead.
Kansas will look to answer some more questions in its second, and final, exhibition game of the season against Emporia State. The game is slated for Nov. 3 at 2 p.m