Column
If you were to read a Kansas track and field headline in the 2018-2019 season, odds are the name Bryce Hoppel would follow. In his time at the University of Kansas, he earned three Big 12 titles, became a 2019 national champion and was a four-time All-American. But with the former Kansas track legend announcing the commencement of his professional career and contract with Adidas back in August 2019, the team is yearning for a new star to take the lead.
As the team concludes its indoor season, the athletes are preparing for the outdoors.
This year, numerous personal records have been broken, with a few school records and some landing athletes in the NCAA lead. One of the most remarkable athletes thus far is senior Gleb Dudarev.
Dudarev threw a new school and facility record at the Jayhawk Classic Friday, Jan. 24, and stole the No. 11 spot in NCAA history in the men’s weight throw. His throw of 24.38 meters (80-00 feet) surpassed the previous school record of 23.60 meters (77-5.25 feet) set by Egor Agafonov in 2007. This feat was accomplished on Dudarev’s first throw.
This was not Dudarev’s first accomplishment.
The four time All-American won his third straight Big 12 outdoor title in the hammer throw at the Big 12 Championship in 2019. He also holds the school record for the hammer throw at 78.29 meters (256-10 feet).
Dudarev also holds the hammer throw facility record for Rock Chalk Park, the meet record for the Kansas Relays, and the facility record at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. He also holds the Anschutz Pavilion Facility Record in the weight throw.
The Belarus native reshirted in 2018, but he came back in the outdoor season at the Sun Angel Classic holding three of the top-five marks ever recorded in Kansas history. In that same season, he became the No. 5 all-time collegiate performer in the hammer throw and the No. 5 performer in the world.
Dudarev has already broken his own records while at the University and will continue to compete for higher marks.
Kansas track and field partakes next in the Carolina Challenge Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 in Columbia, South Carolina.