Although he didn't get a chance to stamp his legacy in March, senior guard Isaiah Moss still left his mark with Kansas men's basketball.

Moss, a graduate transfer from the University of Iowa, came to Kansas to space the floor and help the Jayhawks' offense flow better.

Known for his shooting ability, Moss provided Kansas with some memorable moments in 30 games.

Perhaps his most notable performance came against the Oklahoma Sooners on the road. The Chicago native started his first game in crimson and blue and delivered his highest scoring total of Big 12 play.

With sophomore guard Devon Dotson not playing due to an injured hip, Moss stepped up and provided an outside scoring threat for the Jayhawks.

Moss set the tone early, scoring the first basket of the game, a right wing 3-pointer off of junior guard Marcus Garrett's offensive rebound and assist.

He continued to put on a clinic from three.

Moss made five more, including a 3-pointer to break the 32-32 tie with 16:46 left in the second half. Kansas didn't trail after the make and went on to win 66-52.

Ultimately, he scored 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc.

A few weeks before his performance in Norman, Oklahoma, Moss also displayed his shooting ability against the Stanford Cardinal.

In his 17 point performance against the Cardinal, he made four 3-pointers.

While he made at least four shots from downtown in two other games, these four stood out because of the fashion they came in.

His first came right before the buzzer to end the first half, giving the Jayhawks a 28-18 lead. Moss made the other three in succession early in the second half.

The senior drained the trio of triples in catch and shoot situations, shifting Kansas' lead from nine to 16.

Another one of his notable performances came on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Feb. 12.

As he did against the Sooners, Moss broke a second half tie. This time he put the Jayhawks up 52-49 with 4:50 remaining in the game.

Kansas didn't look back and shut down the Mountaineers for the rest of the game, capturing a 58-49 win.

Moss was key in those two games and helped Kansas climb back to the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 and the nation.

"That’s why I came here, to win. It’s my last year, and I wanted to go somewhere where I knew I was going to compete hard and win games. It feels good," he said after his last game at Allen Fieldhouse.