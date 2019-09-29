Kansas soccer took on Baylor at Rock Chalk Park Sunday, securing a 4-1 win over the Bears.
The turnaround for this game was tough considering that just four days before, Kansas suffered a 1-0 loss against Texas in the Jayhawks' Big 12 opener. This didn't seem to affect the Jayhawks Sunday, though, as the team showed up when it mattered most.
The match on Sunday was the annual "Jayhawks for a Cure" match, wearing pink uniforms and hosting a silent auction to benefit cancer research. On a game that was dedicated to those who fight daily, Kansas came out resilient and ready to bounce back.
Unlike the game before, Kansas took fewer shots but made the most of the opportunities it had early.
Kansas only managed one shot in the first half, but it found the back of the net off the head of junior forward Mandi Duggan thanks to a well-timed cross from sophomore forward Bri Amos.
It was Duggan's first goal of the season and signified a key momentum swing in the match.
“[It was a] huge momentum shift actually because I think the first 15, 20 minutes we were on our toes a little bit not playing the game we normally play,” Duggan said. “After that goal, I think everyone was just so energized. Everyone was ready and I just think it kind of set the tone going into the locker room and coming out in the second half and scoring three more goals.”
Amos ➡️ DugganJayhawks lead 1-0!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/LJSR9HsAFV— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) September 29, 2019
Despite the early goal for Kansas, it did not start off the way the Jayhawks would have liked, surrendering 10 shots to the Bears in the first half, only one of which was on goal.
The tide shifted in the second half, though, with Baylor continuing to struggle offensively outside of a late goal in the 86th minute. The Bears finished with 15 shots, four of which were on goal.
Kansas added three more goals, with Duggan scoring her second of the match off another header in the box.
Kansas' four goals came on just nine shots, meaning the Jayhawks took advantage when opportunities came their way.
Despite the one-sided effort, Kansas coach Mark Francis was more concerned with the result of the game rather than how the team played.
“The two other games we lost this year were both on Friday,” Francis said. “After both of those games we just talked about how important it was to get a result in the next game obviously after Texas."