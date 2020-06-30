Column
I remember when the news broke about Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus on March 11. It was like a domino effect, resulting in sports, public gatherings and eventually the entire United States shutting down. While the last few months have been difficult for a myriad of reasons, the country is looking for safe and efficient ways to reopen, including top U.S. sports leagues. But is that the right play?
In the last month, the NBA, MLB and MLS each announced plans to resume their respective seasons. Each league will allow teams to increase their roster size in case a player must self-quarantine. The MLB, unlike the other two leagues, plans to allow home and away games.
Opening stadiums league-wide is still pending, but owners and governors are still pushing for fan attendance. Meanwhile, the NBA and MLS have agreed to play the remainder of their respective seasons in Orlando.
In the last week, the United States set a record for most cases found in a day — twice, with California, Texas and Florida leading the country in new confirmed cases. The latter comes as no surprise, because it seems like every day there’s a new video on Twitter showing a closed-minded Floridian making comments about not wearing masks.
While the NBA has an elaborate plan to resume play on July 30, and the wristband idea sounds great and a bubble sounds good in theory, I can’t help but wonder — is it worth it?
With 16 players testing positive for COVID-19 in initial tests from this past Friday (with more positive tests coming since), the NBA has already been forced to readjust a month before the restart of the season.
Could that sway a player's decision to play? What other star athletes will test positive and have to sit-out? It’s already proven even the best in the league, such as Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, are vulnerable. The confidence I have in the success of the NBA and closing out the season with a 2019-20 champion is at a new low.
With COVID numbers spiking, Adam Silver says "Yes, the level of concern has increased, not just because of the increased levels in Florida, but throughout the country." Adds the NBA is working with Disney to increase testing of some workers.— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 26, 2020
Adam Silver says that if there is a “significant spread" of COVID-19 in the bubble, "that may lead us to stopping” play.— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 26, 2020
There is still hope in other leagues resuming play in a safe manner. Soccer, for example, has had a successful return across the world, especially in the top tier leagues in Europe. MLS is the only league right now attempting to follow an example of how to operate when making a comeback.
These three leagues are on their last leg. And if I were a betting man, I wouldn’t place any money on MLB being the last one standing. If baseball has one more hiccup, they might as well call it quits. With the new agreement granting the team's permission to three exhibition games in order to help prepare for the season, eventually resulting in 60 regular season games played in 66 days, who knows how many players could come back and contract the coronavirus?
The white flag may be the only pennant going up this year for America’s greatest pastime.
We can all pretend that we’re immune to this virus. But for how long? I want sports to come back when it’s the right time — when we don’t have to keep stopping because of the coronavirus.
The leagues can try to come up with strategies to resume play amid the pandemic, but there’s no guaranteed path to success. At this point, it might be worth it to just pack it up and move on.
After all, there’s always next year.