Kansas men's basketball's 60-53 win over West Virginia Saturday evening wound up being a physical defensive matchup in which both teams struggled to get much going on offense.

Coming into the game, senior center Udoka Azubuike said one of West Virginia’s greatest strengths was its physicality. But, it wasn’t until the game that the Jayhawks found out just how gritty the Mountaineers are.

“[Coach Bill Self] kept emphasizing that these guys are physical, like really physical. I didn’t know — because I haven’t played West Virginia [in a while]. Last year, I didn’t play because I was injured. Playing them again was like, ‘Oh, man.’”

For the vast majority of the first half, West Virginia appeared to be the tougher, more aggressive team. Kansas started the game shooting 2-of-12 from the field and had its most dominant force, Azubuike, virtually shut down. The Nigeria native only had six points in the first half, four of which came from the charity stripe.

There were moments in the first half Kansas got out-hustled. The final three minutes were telling of how the half had gone. In that span, West Virginia managed to grab three offensive boards, two of which were loose balls that clanked hard off the rim.

Mountaineer freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe did an excellent job getting inside positioning on Kansas’ bigs when shots missed. He dominated the first half, leading the game in both points (15) and rebounds (10). The 6-foot-9, 258-pound, freshman was also a big reason why West Virginia killed Kansas in rebounding, 44 to 30.

After the game, Azubuike complimented Tshiebwe, stating he was one of the toughest matchups he’s ever faced.

“Oscar, he’s a grown man,” Azubuike said. “I’ve never played against somebody like that. He’s hard to move, really physical and really strong. It was my first time playing him, and I tried to box him out, and he wasn’t moving.”

Trailing 30-24 at halftime, coach Self knew he needed to make an adjustment. He said in the post-game press conference he “didn’t think we played very tough at all the first half.”

Self said he knew he needed to play his “toughest” four-guard lineup to combat West Virginia’s physicality, so he started freshman guard Christian Braun in place of sophomore forward David McCormack to open the second half.

“I thought we played a lot better in the second half, and he was a big reason why. I just thought it was a game where you got to play your toughest guys, and we can play small, so that way we had a chance maybe to drive it or do something," Self said. "We played two bigs in [the first half], and there was no driving lanes.”

Kansas men's basketball overcomes first half woes to take down No. 16 West Virginia Kansas men's basketball started conference play on a 60-53 victory against West Virginia Saturday evening in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks next take on Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Jan. 8.

Self’s adjustment ended up paying dividends. Playing four guards allowed things to open up, especially for Azubuike. After having only one dunk in the first half, the big man went a perfect 5-for-5 in the second half as Kansas' guard pair junior Marcus Garrett and sophomore Devon Dotson were able to find him open down low when defenders crashed the driving lanes.

“The key in the second half was [Dotson’s] conditioning, thinking he played 40 minutes, never came out against pressure like that bringing it up, even though he didn’t score baskets, just being able to do that,” Self said. “[Azubuike] was the best player in the game in the second half, and then Marcus’ defense on Culver.”

While Kansas did squeeze out the seven-point win, Self said his team still isn’t playing great basketball yet.

“I think we’re at what a passing grade would be, but we haven’t done anything to really get above that, and we certainly haven’t done much to get below that,” Self said.