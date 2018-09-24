Kansas women’s golf traveled to Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, to compete in its second tournament of the season this weekend. The Jayhawks finished in a tie for fifth at the tournament, coined The Lady Paladin Invitational, finishing with a three-day score of 881 and 17-over-par.
Once again, junior Yi-Tsen Chou stood out for the Jayhawks on the first day of competition. After a stellar performance at the Minnesota Invitational, Chou once again paced Kansas on day one, but could not stay consistent throughout the tournament. She finished 6-over in the day and 11-over on the tournament.
Chou carded multiple bogeys in the final round of competition, including five on the front nine.
Kansas coach Erin O’Neil was hopeful as the Jayhawks ended the first day tied for seventh place, with Chou sitting in 12th place.
"We were definitely consistent today [Friday] which is encouraging to see," O’Neil said, according to a Kansas Athletics news release. "This is the first time for this line up to play here and it can be a tricky course if you get on the wrong parts of the green. We did a good job of leaving ourselves in a playable positions throughout the day but also let some big numbers happen."
For the final round, the Jayhawks shot their lowest round score (289), including 18 birdies, since last season's Westbrook Spring Invitational, in which the team shot a score of 288.
Freshman Phisitkhwan "Pear" Pooratanaopa had a solid weekend for the Jayhawks, as she finished as the second-leading scorer for Kansas, shooting 1-over-par on the final day, and 2-over for the tournament. Pooratanaopa finished the tournament tied for 12th place.
However, the most consistent player for the Jayhawks during the tournament was sophomore Sera Tadokoro, who shot 2-under on the final day to allow her to finish out the tournament at a score of even par. Recording eight birdies in the tournament, Tadokoro tied for an eighth-place finish, marking her best-career finish as a Jayhawk.
O'Neil was impressed by the team's performances each day at the Lady Paladin Invitational, particularly that final round.
"We are very encouraged by the progress we made at this event," O'Neil said in the release. "It was great to see us improve each round, especially finishing the final round at plus-1. We still left some shots out there, mostly on the greens so we will definitely work on that the next 10 days before heading to Denver."
The Jayhawks will continue to find room for improvement as they travel to Colorado for the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at Highlands Ranch Golf Course Oct. 5-7.
