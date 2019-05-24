Sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa has been cleared to play in the 2019-2020 season, according to an NCAA press release on Friday, May 24.
After receiving a two-season withholding last year, De Sousa and the University appealed the decision to the Division I Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee.
"I'm so excited to be able to come back to Kansas to play and to continue my education," De Sousa said. "All those days and nights wondering what would happen...this makes it all worth it."
De Sousa had his appeal hearing Friday morning with the NCAA. The reinstatement announcement was made via twitter.
Kansas men’s basketball student-athlete Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/hIjzSIRpn6— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 24, 2019
"I am thrilled by the decision of the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee to reinstate Silvio," Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long said. "He is an exceptional young man, and I am so happy that he gets to do what he truly wants to do, which is study and play basketball at KU."