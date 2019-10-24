It had been 571 days since the last time junior forward Silvio De Sousa played in a live basketball game. After being forced to sit on the sidelines in street clothes for the entirety of the 2018-19 season due to a lengthy investigation by the NCAA, his long-awaited return to the floor Thursday night was greeted better than he could’ve hoped.

Minutes before Kansas would tip off its exhibition contest with Fort Hays State, De Sousa sat calmly on the bench — dressed in the Jayhawks’ blue warm-up shirts and white shorts. After three of his teammates’ names were announced, De Sousa would hear his name on the Allen Fieldhouse speakers for the first time in over a year and a half.

“At forward — a junior from Luanda, Angola — number 22 — Silvio De Sousa!”

As De Sousa’s name and face flashed up on the jumbotron, the crowd erupted like they had been deprived of something special far too long. Before the PA reached the first syllable of his name, the student section was already in full-throat.

Ripping off the warm-up top, De Sousa readied for his first start at the collegiate level. At times, there was rust from the months of inactivity. Other times, he emulated the player Kansas envisioned when it recruited him out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The first moment De Sousa made his presence felt came in the opening possessions on the defensive end. Lurking in the paint, an off-balance layup was pinned by two hands on the backboard by the junior. Grabbing it off the glass, the forward quickly turned and passed it ahead for fast-break on the other end. The thunderous block resulted in plenty of “oohs” and “ahhs” from the stands.

Fort Hays State coach Mark Johnson said in the post-game press conference he was amazed by the size of the Kansas frontcourt.

“I was really impressed with the defensive effort that they put against us,” Johnson said. “This is my 10th time playing here, and that’s as long as a team that we have played.”

Offensively, De Sousa's motor seemed consistent. With the attention zoned in on senior center Udoka Azubuike, De Sousa was able to find success around the goal. Collecting a few tip-ins and one strong finish after catching a pass in stride on a fast break, the junior finished the evening with 11 points and seven rebounds on 5-8 shooting.

However, his teammates expected more from the big man.

“I’d give it a C+,” sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji said. “He wasn’t as active — [Self] was saying everybody saw it — but he played good. He was rebounding the ball, and that’s what we needed him to do. We need him to rebound and run and play to his athletic ability.”

Self was also critical of De Sousa’s first action since March 31, 2018.

“I didn’t think [De Sousa] played to a really high energy or athletic ability,” Self said. “He’s got to improve on that. [De Sousa] was catching it at 22 feet [from the basket] when he could’ve caught it at 14 feet. That 14, 15-footer is a good shot for him.”

Moving forward, Self said he is leaning toward the idea of rotating De Sousa at the center position.

“He’s got to guard a guard, which he doesn’t,” Self said on De Sousa’s defense. “We may be better off playing him at the five [position]. That’s the biggest concern.”

Taking plenty of constructive criticism, De Sousa will have a week to reflect and correct those mistakes his coaches and teammates brought into the spotlight.

The Jayhawks will take on Pittsburg State for the second and final exhibition game of 2019 on Oct. 31. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.