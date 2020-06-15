Athlon Sports released its 2020 preseason All-Big 12 football teams on June 3, featuring six Kansas football players, besting last year's mark of five Jayhawks.
Oklahoma topped the list with 18 selections and was closely followed by Iowa State (17), and Texas (16).
The six Jayhawks selected were senior punter Kyle Thompson, senior offensive lineman Malik Clark, senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment, senior linebacker Dru Prox, senior wide receiver Stephon Robinson, Jr., and junior running back Pooka Williams, Jr.
Williams, Jr. was Kansas football’s sole player selected to the All-Big 12 First Team Offense, and Williams' second year in a row on the First Team. The New Orleans native, a 2019 Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team selection, rushed for 1,061 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season.
Thompson was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team for specialists. This will also be Thompson’s second-consecutive year appearing on Athlon’s All-Big 12 preseason team. Thompson averaged 44.5 yards per punt last season, with 57 punts on the year.
Robinson was named the all-purpose selection to the All-Big 12 Third Team Offense. Last season, Robinson had 45 catches last season for 727 yards, averaging a team-high 16.2 yards per catch, with eight receiving touchdowns. Robinson also led KU with 22.5 yards per kick return, while finishing second on the team with 82.2 all-purpose yards per game.
Parchment and Clark were named to the All-Big 12 Fourth Team Offense honorees, while Prox was named to the Fourth Team Defense.
Parchment led the Jayhawks with 831 receiving yards on 65 receptions, along with seven touchdowns. Clark, a solid anchor on the interior of the offensive line, started in all but one game for the Jayhawks last year. Prox recorded 39 tackles and two sacks, but was hampered by injuries last season.
Kansas football is currently set to kick off the 2020 season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium against New Hampshire on Sept. 5.