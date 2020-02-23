Kansas women’s basketball’s slow second quarter ruined their chances on the road against West Virginia Saturday, Feb. 22. The 60-53 loss moves Kansas to 13-12 on the season.
After a strong first quarter in which Kansas held West Virginia to just four points, the Mountaineers responded by dropping 22 in the second and outscoring Kansas by eight points.
West Virginia senior guard Tynice Martin was a big part of the second quarter success. She scored seven straight points in the second, including a three-pointer to give West Virginia its second lead of the game at 24-22. Martin grabbed five rebounds and finished with a game-high of 19 points.
“I thought [Martin] was really good,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “We were guarding her with a sophomore and freshman and she’s a fifth year senior. She’s likely a first round pick and a terrific player.”
Starting out the second, sophomore guard Madisen Smith knocked down two free-throws to make the score 12-6. After two Kansas lay-ups, West Virginia went on a small 7-0 run to bring them within three points.
With the Mountaineers up two points, junior forward Tina Stephens knocked down two free-throws to tie the game at 26-26 at the end of the quarter. The huge run in the second gave West Virginia all the momentum going into the final half of play.
The Jayhawks played West Virginia well in the second half and were only outscored by one point in the fourth quarter. Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin led the way for Kansas with 12 points, but she struggled shooting the ball with a field goal percentage of just 37.5%.
Still, after the dismal second quarter, the Jayhawks could not rebound. West Virginia in the second shot 80% from three-point range and 46.7% from the field, while holding Kansas to a clip of 38.5%.
“I thought both teams played very hard and very tough,” Schneider said. “Clean looks were hard to come by for both teams.”
Next up for the Jayhawks will be another road game against Oklahoma Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.