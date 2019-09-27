SNOOP DOGG

Kansas Athletics confirmed on Twitter Friday afternoon that Snoop Dogg will perform at Late Night in the Phog this year.

 Contributed, Wikimedia Commons

Snoop Dogg will be the featured performer at the 2019 Late Night in the Phog, Kansas Athletics confirmed on Twitter Friday afternoon. 

Snoop Dogg, also known as Snoop Doggy Dogg and Snoop Lion, follows past headliners, including 2 Chainz in 2018 and Lil Yachty in 2017. 

Late Night is an annual event hosted by Kansas Athletics in Allen Fieldhouse to kick off the men's and women's basketball seasons. This year, the event will take place Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open to students at 4:30 p.m.