Snoop Dogg will be the featured performer at the 2019 Late Night in the Phog, Kansas Athletics confirmed on Twitter Friday afternoon.
Big Late Night in the Phog announcement 😎🎶 One...Two...3 and to the fo’Snoop Doggy Dogg will be performing live on AFH floor 🎶 @KUHoops x @KUWBball pic.twitter.com/cOZyqWeQdr— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 27, 2019
Snoop Dogg, also known as Snoop Doggy Dogg and Snoop Lion, follows past headliners, including 2 Chainz in 2018 and Lil Yachty in 2017.
Late Night is an annual event hosted by Kansas Athletics in Allen Fieldhouse to kick off the men's and women's basketball seasons. This year, the event will take place Friday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open to students at 4:30 p.m.