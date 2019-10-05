Late Night in the Phog is known for having a wildly entertaining musical guest, but this year’s guest, Snoop Dogg, added a bit of controversy to the night.
While stripper poles, uncensored lyrics and even fake joints all seem like fairly normal sights for a hip-hop concert, it isn’t necessarily what you’d expect to see during the opening celebration of a college basketball program.
After the performance, Kansas coach Bill Self admitted Snoop’s performance was far from what he anticipated.
“I didn’t know that there was going to be anything like that,” Self said. “I was told this was radio-edited and everything else. That’s not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all."
Before the show, fans could tell the 35th annual Late Night in the Phog’s special guest was going to be much different from years prior. When setting up, girls wearing knee high stiletto boots rolled out four tall dancing poles.
In year’s past, all of the musical guest’s songs were radio-edited, but the D-O-Double G’s. Snoop played several of his well-known hits completely unedited. The California rapper even played possibly is most explicit song dubbed “I Wanna F--- You.”
Midway through his performance, Snoop pulled out a money cannon and showered it over the men’s basketball team.
Snoop Dogg is a rapper known for his promotion of marijuana in his song lyrics. One of Snoop’s back-up dancers was decked out in a full-body dog outfit and spent the duration of the concert twirling around what appeared to be a faux-marijuana-filled joint. During Snoop’s final track, “Young Wild and Free” the performer walked over to media members and held out his faux-joint as if he was offering them a hit.
Despite the controversial moments in the concert, the crowd inside of Allen Fieldhouse was rocking. Fan favorites such as “Drop it Like it’s Hot” and “Nuthin but a G thang” had a large number of fans breaking down into dance moves of their own.
Sophomore forward David McCormack got in on the action too. He sang along, seemingly word-for-word, to nearly every song Snoop performed.