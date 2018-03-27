Twitter Roundup (copy) 4.4
Kansas advances to the Final Four 

The Kansas men’s basketball team defeated Duke 85-81 on Sunday evening to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2012.

Senior guard Devonte’ Graham shared a tweet of relief following the victory, as his team had lost in the Elite Eight in the two previous seasons.

The accomplishment garnered praise from fellow Kansas sports teams, including football and softball, as well as a congratulatory message from the Kansas City Chiefs.

76ers clinch playoff berth

The Philadelphia 76ers also made news this weekend regarding the postseason, clinching a playoff berth for the first time in six years.

The core of young players, including former Kansas center Joel Embiid, is largely credited for the team’s success. Embiid is averaging over 23 points, 11 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game this season for the 76ers.

KU baseball takes Baylor series

Kansas baseball won its weekend series against Baylor, its first series win over the Bears in four years.

The Jayhawks claimed a 6-5 victory on Friday and an 8-5 victory on Sunday to secure the series, backed by a solid pitching performance from their relievers.

Houston re-signs Ben Heeney

Kansas alumnus and current NFL linebacker Ben Heeney has re-signed with the Houston Texans, which was announced by the organization Monday night.

Heeney played for the Jayhawks from 2011 to 2014 and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors his senior year. He was then drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Oakland Raiders, but was picked up by Houston in October 2017 from the New Orleans Saints.

The Overland Park native also made sure to share his support of the men’s basketball team, posting a string of tournament-related tweets throughout the weekend.