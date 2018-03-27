Kansas advances to the Final Four
The Kansas men’s basketball team defeated Duke 85-81 on Sunday evening to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2012.
It's been an emotional ride but we wouldn't change a thing. This is family. #KUbball pic.twitter.com/LwSn9xFrW3— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 26, 2018
Senior guard Devonte’ Graham shared a tweet of relief following the victory, as his team had lost in the Elite Eight in the two previous seasons.
Over the hump ✅. #NotdoneYet #2more ROCK CHALK BABY !!!! pic.twitter.com/oTQrekD9vE— Devonte' Graham (@Devonte_Graham4) March 26, 2018
The accomplishment garnered praise from fellow Kansas sports teams, including football and softball, as well as a congratulatory message from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yessss!! Love watching @CoachBillSelf and @KUHoops go take that win!!! Rock Chalk Jayhawk!!!! 🔵🔴— David Beaty (@beaty_david) March 25, 2018
Watched @KUHoops advance to the FINAL FOUR in the Austin airport! Congrats fellas!!! So proud!!! #KUbball #KUsoftball pic.twitter.com/4U9cuGgRhc— Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) March 25, 2018
Congratulations and good luck in the #FinalFour, @KUHoops! pic.twitter.com/ovRhf6PbZC— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 26, 2018
76ers clinch playoff berth
The Philadelphia 76ers also made news this weekend regarding the postseason, clinching a playoff berth for the first time in six years.
Playoff bound. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/BYE3y43tre— x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 25, 2018
The core of young players, including former Kansas center Joel Embiid, is largely credited for the team’s success. Embiid is averaging over 23 points, 11 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game this season for the 76ers.
On a mission😤😤😤 #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/vutmXUxd3q— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 26, 2018
KU baseball takes Baylor series
Kansas baseball won its weekend series against Baylor, its first series win over the Bears in four years.
JAYHAWKS WIN!! Late scare there in the ninth, but they hold on. Take the series in Waco for the first time since 2014 #RockChalk #KUbaseball— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 25, 2018
W: @ryanzeferjahn13 (4-1)
L: Tyler Thomas (0-2) pic.twitter.com/O8e1iY17li
The Jayhawks claimed a 6-5 victory on Friday and an 8-5 victory on Sunday to secure the series, backed by a solid pitching performance from their relievers.
🔚7️⃣ Cyr works around a one-out single and gets a strikeout and fly out. KU 6, BU 2. #KUbaseball pic.twitter.com/8Gq0jlDsuT— Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 25, 2018
Houston re-signs Ben Heeney
Kansas alumnus and current NFL linebacker Ben Heeney has re-signed with the Houston Texans, which was announced by the organization Monday night.
The @HoustonTexans have re-signed ILB Ben Heeney and released WR Deanté Gray.— Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 26, 2018
Heeney (@henbeeney), entering his fourth NFL season, notched two special teams tackles in five games for the #Texans in 2017. pic.twitter.com/R4ZKZcJElk
Heeney played for the Jayhawks from 2011 to 2014 and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors his senior year. He was then drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft by the Oakland Raiders, but was picked up by Houston in October 2017 from the New Orleans Saints.
The Overland Park native also made sure to share his support of the men’s basketball team, posting a string of tournament-related tweets throughout the weekend.
Final 4 bound baby! Let’s go Jayhawks!!!!!!!!!!!— Ben Heeney (@henbeeney) March 25, 2018