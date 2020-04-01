With Kansas softball’s season cut short, its seven seniors feared their college softball careers had come to an abrupt end. But, with the announcement of an extra year of eligibility for spring sports, they now have option to continue their careers.
Players such as senior utility Sam Dellinger and senior pitcher Hailey Reed were making a big impact to the team and were part of the reason that Kansas was on a roll before the season’s end.
Dellinger was one of seven Jayhawks that ended the season batting .300 or better (.310). She started all 26 games for the team and had four home runs and 10 RBIs to end her year. Dellinger’s excellent hitting at the plate would surely be missed if she were to step off the field for the final time.
As for Reed, she led the team in overall pitching starts with 11 games. Although she sported an earned run average (ERA) of 5.72 on the year, that would be just second on the team. Reed would finish with a 4-5 record and threw three complete games in what ended up being a great year for the senior pitcher. The Jayhawks could use her arm and leadership next season if Reed were to accept her extra year of eligibility.
With other key players such as senior infielder Miranda Rodriguez, who batted .300 on the year, and senior infielder Becki Monaghan, who batted .292, the Jayhawks were gifted with some terrific senior play this season. As the decision is yet to be made by any of the seniors on the team, it’s impossible to dismiss the talent and level of play that these seniors displayed.