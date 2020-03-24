Column
Kansas softball was off to a promising start this season before being cut short due to the NCAA’s cancellation of all spring sports. The team finished its season with an even 13-13 record on the year with many bright spots in those short 26 games.
One highlight of the Jayhawks’ season was their perfect 5-0 start at home. The Jayhawks had put up an astonishing 57 runs in just five games in Lawrence, Kansas with wins over Drake, Wichita State and Kansas City in the Rock Chalk Challenge.
Another key highlight to Kansas’ season was its win over No. 20 James Madison. After starting the season playing eight ranked teams in the first 10 games, the Jayhawks finished off the Clearwater Invitational with a dominant win over the Dukes. Kansas took home a victory in just five innings in a 12-2 win over one of the best teams in the country.
With Kansas consisting of seven players with a batting average of .300 or higher, two players stood out to be main reasons for the team’s success. Redshirt sophomore infielder Sydnee Ramsey and redshirt sophomore catcher Shelby Gayre were on fire in their 26 games. Gayre led the team in both RBIs and home runs and Ramsey tailed right behind her in the RBI race.
Ramsey ended her season with a .329 batting average and Gayre with a .393. Both were consistent as it was easy to count on these two for hits in every game this season. They will look to next season to continue their great play on the field and help the Jayhawks next year in league play.