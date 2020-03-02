Kansas softball traveled to College Station, Texas to play in the Reveille Classic and picked up two wins in four games in the tournament.
Game 1:
The Jayhawks took down Southeastern Louisiana, 6-5 on Friday. Redshirt sophomore catcher Shelby Gayre led the way for Kansas, htting 3-of-3 on the day, bringing home two home runs. Senior utility Sam Dellinger had a two-run shot to left-center field to tack on a couple more.
For the Lions, sophomore third baseman Briahna Bennett led the way with two runs on two hits in the ballgame, while junior left fielder Aeriyl Mass tallied one more. These two teams would play again in the second game for Kansas for a rematch.
Game 2:
The Jayhawks beat the Lions once again on Saturday, 3-2.
Sophomore infielder Morgan Wynne was the catalyst in this game, bringing home two of the three Kansas runs, one on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey finished the scoring with another run in the first with one of her two hits on the day.
Both of the Lions' runs came on a fielding error in the fourth inning. Unearned runs and errors have been an issue for Kansas to start the season, as was shown in this game.
Game 3:
The Jayhawks played Texas A&M, where they lost 7-6 to the hosting team.
Although they outhit the Aggies 10-9, the Jayhawks couldn’t capitalize. Gayre had another impressive game, drilling home a two-run shot and hit an RBI off a long double to tack on three runs for Kansas. Dellinger also added on a run off a towering solo shot in the sixth inning.
For the Aggies, sophomore catcher Haley Lee knocked in three runs off a double and a sac fly, while senior first baseman Payton McBride matched Lee with three RBIs of her own with clutch singles.
Game 4:
Kansas fell short in its second game against the Aggies on Sunday, losing 6-3.
McBride batted in a run in first inning to start the scoring for the Aggies. Senior center fielder Kelbi Fortenberry and junior second baseman Ashlynn Walls each batted in a run to extend Texas A&M's lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
The following inning, sophomore right fielder Morgan Smith added to the lead with a solo home run into left field.
Sydnee Ramsey hit a home run to left field in the sixth inning, driving home two runs to trim the deficit to four runs. Senior first baseman Becki Monaghan hit a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning to make it 6-3.
The Jayhawks' record now sits at 8-11 on the season. The Jayhawks will be in action again when they start the Rock Chalk Challenge against Wichita State on March 6 at 4 p.m.