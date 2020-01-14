Assistant Athletics Director of Communications Chris Theisen confirmed that Kansas men's basketball sophomore guard Devon Dotson will not play in Tuesday's game at Oklahoma due to a hip injury. Dotson was limited in Saturday's loss to Baylor with what appears to be the same injury.
The sophomore is averaging 18 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds through 15 games this season. He leads Kansas in scoring, minutes, assists and steals.
The Jayhawks' options to start in place of Dotson are senior guard Isaiah Moss, who picked up a team-high 15 points Saturday, and freshman guard Christian Braun.
Tuesday night will mark the first game Dotson misses in 51 career games at Kansas. He had started all 51 prior to Tuesday.
The Jayhawks will tip off with the Sooners at 8 p.m. on ESPN.