Eight years ago, Kansas pulled off a dramatic win to knock off Northern Illinois, 45-42. With nine seconds to go in the game, former Kansas quarterback Jordan Webb whipped a six-yard pass to D.J. Beshears, who barely got the ball across the goal line and into the end zone.

It was Turner Gill’s second season at Kansas and the victory gave cause for optimism. Unfortunately, ten consecutive losses put Gill out of a job and the Jayhawks remained the laughing stock of college football.

Now, eight years and three coaches later, coach Les Miles has the opportunity to reach that mark of 2-0 just two games into his stint.

Matching up with Coastal Carolina, the Jayhawks will not only look to win, but put Miles in the record books at Kansas. If he is able to notch a win versus the Chanticleers on Saturday, Miles would become the first coach since Terry Allen in 1997 to win his first two games with Kansas.

A substantial yet disappointing accolade, the Jayhawks will also be searching for back-to-back home victories for the first time since 2014. Not considered pressure this early into the season, the players just want to take it one step at a time.

“We don’t really think about that stuff, just try to focus on the next game,” senior linebacker Azur Kamara said during Tuesday's media availability. “Just take it step by step.”

Looking to build on the success from week one, Kamara still sees areas of improvement for the unit as a whole before taking the field on Saturday.

“I think the defense has a lot to improve on, but I think the whole defense is ready to take the next step forward,” Kamara said. “As outside backers, I think we need to focus more on pass rush.”

On offense, even with 103 rushing yards on the game, there were some minor errors that could be corrected this week. At least, those errors were seen through the eyes of the sophomore fullback Ben Miles, son of Les.

“I’m not going to get into the nitty-gritty details on it,” Ben Miles said. “But missed assignments, sometimes lined up in unfavorable positions, not getting the right angles, just first game mistakes. I think we will clean it up this week.

Along with the fixes, Kansas will get back its premiere talent in sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., who watched last Saturday’s game from the bleachers. Miles, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, recalled hearing about Williams back in high school.

“I think Pooka was one year after me but I think we were on similar recruiting trails,” Miles said. “I had never met him personally. I may have but I don’t know if I had ever been with him in a camp.”

Still a few days out from game two on the year, the Jayhawks will have ample time to continue their preparation for Coastal Carolina.

Whether those fixes and the addition of Williams cause for drastic changes is a question to be answered on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.