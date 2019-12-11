Column
Free throws are a significant part of the game of basketball that often gets lost in the mix of the flow of the game. At Kansas in recent years, however, it gets highlighted more than usual because of one player — senior center Udoka Azubuike.
Azubuike is a career 39% free throw shooter and is hovering below that this season at 34%. In order for the fans to play a part in helping Azubuike, they must stop celebrating so heavily when he makes the few free throws that he does.
Players that struggle mightily to make free throws are already conscious of the area they need to improve in. Shaquille O'Neil, Andre Roberson and Clint Capela are just some of the names that have struggled with free throws at the NBA level. An extra celebration doesn’t necessarily improve or incentivize a player to make more.
In fact, it makes the deficiency all the more glaring. Similarly to when Kansas football beats a Big 12 team and the student body celebrates like there’s no tomorrow, it highlights how inadequate the program has been in past years.
The only thing that will improve Azubuike’s free throws is practice in games. During his sophomore season, he played the most games of his career (36) and shot a career-high 41% from the free throw line. Other than that season, Azubuike has failed to play more than 12 games in a single season due to injury.
Azubuike will remain a force in the interior for the Jayhawks, shooting a nation-leading 82.2% from the field. Being able to have a respectable free throw shooting percentage will put him over the top this season.
So settle down and allow the 7-footer to hit his free throws without the camaraderie.