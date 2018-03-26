The Jayhawks started the Bighorn Invitational in California hot and only got hotter, eventually finishing in fourth place on Saturday.

In round one, Kansas was led by senior Daniel Hudson, junior Charlie Hillier and sophomore Andy Spencer. As a team, Kansas shot two-under in the first round but would follow it up with an even better performance in the second round.

Led once again by Hillier, the Jayhawks shot six-under, putting them in sixth place. Hillier shot four-under for the round. Spencer also earned himself an eagle in the round, shooting two-under at the 16th hole.

But Kansas would not lose momentum in the third round and instead would continue its hot streak. Once again, the Jayhawks shot below par, but this time would shoot seven-under, lower than their first two rounds combined. Hudson and Spencer led the charge for Kansas, both shooting three-under on the round.

Hillier led all Jayhawks in the tournament, as he shot seven-under in total. Hillier finished in a tie for sixth, but at one point in the third round, he was in a tie for second place by one stroke.

Hudson followed closely behind Hillier, as he shot six-under in the tournament and finished in a tie for 12th. Directly behind Hudson was Spencer, who shot five-under, finishing in a tie for 14th.

The trio of Hillier, Hudson and Spencer seemed to carry Kansas, as the rest of the team struggled quite a bit. Senior Daniel Sutton shot seven-over, putting him in 49th place. Freshman Harry Hillier shot 11-over, putting him in a tie for 57th. Junior Jake Scarrow shot 13-over, putting him in a tie for 60th place.

Overall, the Jayhawks shot 13-under, 21 strokes better than in-state rival Kansas State.

Kansas will return to action on April 7 when it travels to Kannapolis, North Carolina, to compete in the Irish Creek Intercollegiate.

— Edited by Britt Redmond