Kansas swim and dive executed a record performance at the Big 12 Championships, breaking several school records and achieving the highest score in program history.

Kansas walked away from the four-day competition in second place with a score of 831, falling 296 points behind Texas, who swept the competition on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Since 2017, the Jayhawks have improved their score, continually reaching new records, starting from 683.5 in 2017, to 754.5 in 2019, to this year’s new record of 831.

Not only did the Jayhawks set a new record of points, but also set five additional school records, including a Big 12 Championship meet record.

Freshman Jiayu Chen set the Big 12 Championship meet record in the 3-meter dive with her final winning score of 384.60. Chen was named a Big 12 Championship co-diver of the meet alongside Texas senior Alison Gibson.

In addition to her first place finish in the 3-meter, Chen finished second in the 1-meter dive, and fifth in the platform dive.

Sophomore Kate Steward also marked another Big 12 title in the 100-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:00.34. This will also notch her another mark on the Kansas swimming all-time records, topping her previous No. 2 mark of 1:00.80 set at the Kansas Classic earlier this season.

In the 200-yard medley, the Kansas A relay, seniors Elizabeth Amato-Hanner and Carly Straight, junior Manon Manning and sophomore Kate Steward, broke the school record with their time of 1:37.70. The previous record, set in 2009 at the Big 12 Championships, held a time of 1:38.45.

Manning and Straight also contributed to the record-setting 200-yard freestyle relay, along with senior Jenny Nusbaum and freshman Autumn Looney. The team swam a time of 1:31.03, placing second overall and breaking the school record set at the 2019 Big 12 Championships.

In another record breaking relay, Manning, Steward, Amato-Hanner and Nusbaum placed second in the 400-yard medley, finishing in 3:35.96. This broke their own school record set at the Kansas Classic earlier this season.

Kansas will continue their competitive stride as they head into the NCAA Championships in Dallas starting on Mar. 9.