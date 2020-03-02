A young roster and tough conference play has made Kansas tennis a team to watch all season. But the drive of sophomore Sonia Smagina will give Kansas a push in the rankings as they move through the Spring season.
In the last two competitions alone, Smagina has taken down two ranked singles players: No. 92 Tulsa senior Martina Okalova and No. 66 Washington junior Vanessa Wong. Smagina herself ranks at No. 74.
In addition to a singles ranking, Smagina, along with doubles partner Carmen Roxana Manu, rank at No. 32 in the nation in doubles. This was a climb from the No. 39 spot, held the week prior.
The Russian native earned Big 12 honors in her freshman year, including All-Big 12 Freshman Team, All-Big 12 Singles Second Team, and All-Big 12 Doubles First Team. Also in the fall of her freshman year, Smagina was one of four Kansas athletes to qualify for the ITA Regional Singles Quarterfinals.
Not all the attention Smagina has brought to her name has been as positive.
In September 2019, Smagina was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property. She was released on bail, but was suspended from all team activities.
Smagina did not let it interfere with her compettiveness and drive for the sport, however, as she came back in the Spring season to be named Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
Her play seems to keep improving, as she moves up the ranks each week in singles and doubles.
Tracing back to high school, where Smagina attended the School of Olympic Reserve, Smagina held the No. 1012 rank in singles and No. 576 in doubles.
In 2019, Kansas reached the No. 8 rank in the nation. In that season, Smagina ranked twice in doubles at No. 46 with then senior Janet Koch and No. 51 with then senior Anastastia Rychagova.
Smagina and the rest of the Jayhawks will look to extend their winning streak to three as they play Illinios and Northwestern in a double match weekend.