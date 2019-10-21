Kansas Athletics reached a deal with the University of Missouri to play six men’s basketball games over the next six seasons, Athletics announced in a release Monday night.
The first meeting will be on Dec. 12, 2020 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The teams have not played each other in a regular season game since they met in Allen Fieldhouse in 2012.
"One of the best aspects of college athletics is rivalries, and we are thrilled that our fans and student-athletes will get to experience this Border Showdown rivalry once-again,” Athletics Director Jeff Long said in the release.
The deal goes through the 2025-26 season. Kansas will be the home team in 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2023-24. Missouri will be the home team in 2022-23, 2024-25, and 2025-26, with two games in Columbia and one at the Sprint Center.
Border Showdown: 𝙍𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙄𝙏𝙀𝘿 🔥— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) October 22, 2019
“We have quietly sought input from fans and supporters on the renewal of this series and we believe the overriding sentiments are that this historic rivalry should resume," Long said. "While this series does not include each of our sports teams competing in the Border Showdown at this stage, we feel this is the first step to expanding it in the future. We are excited for this rivalry to begin anew next year and believe it will be great for all fans of college basketball.”
Coach Bill Self said he and Long had discussed the idea in the past and that the timing was right to renew the showdown.
“Even though we haven’t played the last few years, I know it was something our players and fans missed, and so did I," Self said. "The interest generated in the 2017 exhibition game was far greater than I envisioned it would be which made it obvious to me that our fans were eager to see a Border Showdown matchup."
Kansas leads the all-time series 174-95 against Missouri. The Jayhawks post records of 89-33 in Lawrence and 65-53 in Columbia.
According to the release, for guaranteed tickets at the 2020 matchup versus Missouri at the Sprint Center, they must be season tickets holders this season.
Kansas kicks off this season with an exhibition game against Fort Hays State Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.