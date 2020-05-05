Column

Although he didn’t hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft, Azur Kamara joined sixth round pick Hakeem Adeniji in getting his big shot at the NFL.

The former Jayhawk outside linebacker signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, April 25. At the NFL Combine, Kamara received a 5.19 prospect grade which placed him in the backup/special-teamer category.

Kamara possesses a heap of potential for a successful future in the NFL, said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein in his pre-draft overview.

“[Kamara’s] tremendously raw and unskilled as a rusher, which might work in his favor for teams looking for a long-limbed project to build from the ground up," Zierlein said.

During Kamara’s senior year, he was named All Big-12 Honorable Mention, finished the season off with 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks and participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Kamara came to Kansas in the 2018 season as a three-star and top-100 JUCO prospect. Hailing from Arizona Western College prior to his transfer to Kansas, Kamara received offers from Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Oregon and plenty of others.

After Kansas football’s pro day in March, coach Les Miles wasn’t able to stop singing Kamara’s praises.

“His measurables are unbelievable,” Miles said. “He weighed [242], his arms are longer than they should be [35 and 1/4 inches], and [he’s] just an extremely talented guy. Ran a 40-yard dash [4.59 seconds at the combine], so pretty, pretty talented.”

Not only is Kamara extremely talented, but he also comes from a miraculous story.

Kamara is a refugee from Western Africa, Yahoo Sports reported. An Ivory Coast native, he and his family commenced on what he assumed was just a road trip to his uncle’s place in Guinea.

Upon arrival, his mother continued the journey to the airport and left for the United States to seek asylum from the Ivory Coast Civil War. Kamara remarks that he and his siblings didn’t realize it was going to be more of a permanent stay in Guinea.

With no word from their mom, years had passed and a young Kamara started his life in the Guinean village. He and his 7-to-8-year-old cousins were responsible for walking a couple miles every few days to fetch water.

Kamara and his siblings didn’t hear from their mother since she left for America, but little did they know that she was working to get approved for them to join her and the new life she built.

Kamara and his siblings were soon approved to head to the United States and reunited with their mom after living a couple of years in their uncle’s village. With no knowledge of English and very few belongings, Kamara and his siblings embarked on a journey that they will never forget.

It wasn’t until Kamara got to high school when he began his football career, and he had to learn almost everything about the game.

In the Yahoo Sports report, Kamara looks back on his 22 years of life with admiration and respect for the path his mother paved for him and his siblings. He is now looking forward to a successful career in the NFL.

“We’re just blessed,” Kamara said. “I thank God everyday.”