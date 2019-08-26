This offseason was filled with a bunch of turnover among a lot of the teams in the Big 12 — three teams in the conference hired new coaches, half of the teams are starting new quarterbacks, with multiple teams that have yet to name a starter. While the top teams in the conference will more than likely finish as they have in recent years, the rest of the conference is filled with uncertainty.
1. Oklahoma (11-1)
Oklahoma enters the season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and for good reason.
The Sooners have run this conference for a majority of the last decade, made evident by their four straight Big 12 championships. Last year, this team was led by Heisman quarterback Kyler Murray. This year, Oklahoma will turn to Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts.
Hurts will have a slew of weapons at his disposal, starting with junior CeeDee Lamb, one of the most electrifying receivers in the country. Oklahoma is also bringing back its top two running backs from a year ago: redshirt sophomore Kennedy Brooks and junior Trey Sermon.
Once again, the main question marks with this team lie on the defensive side of the ball. The problem is most teams Oklahoma plays this season do not have the firepower to hang with them.
2. Texas (9-3)
Coach Tom Herman has successfully gotten this program back on its feet. Texas is on the verge of dethroning the top-ranked Sooners but has fell short in recent years.
The Longhorns are led by two-year starter quarterback junior Sam Ehlinger, who is coming off a 3000-yard 25-touchdown season. Although the Longhorns' top receiver a year ago Lil’Jordan Humphrey left for the NFL, senior receiver Collin Johnson is a matchup nightmare for every team, coming in at 6-foot-6, 220 lbs.
Defensively, this team has some big shoes to fill, with last year’s Big 12 sack leader Charles Omenihu and pass breakup leader Kris Boyd now in the NFL.
3. Iowa State (8-4)
Iowa State has been a dark horse for the last two years under coach Matt Campbell but are now among the leaders in the Big 12.
Many expect the Cyclones to be the best defensive team in a conference not known for defense. A year ago, they finished at the top of the conference in scoring defense and rushing defense, and many of their key contributors are coming back.
Unlike most Big 12 teams, a lot of concerns start with the offense. The Cyclones lost the star duo of running back David Montgomery and receiver Hakeem Butler to the NFL draft.
4. TCU (7-5)
Last year, TCU faced a bunch of turmoil and finished as one of the most disappointing teams in the Big 12.
With quarterback Shawn Robinson transferring to Missouri, TCU is in an ongoing quarterback battle with coach Gary Patterson naming as many as six guys battling for the job, and Kansas State transfer Alex Delton is rumored to be leading the way.
Luckily, TCU does have senior running backs Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua and up-and-coming sophomore Jalen Reagor returning.
Patterson is known for putting together solid defenses but will have some work to do this year with star edge rusher Ben Banogu now in the NFL.
5. Baylor (6-6)
Baylor has been quietly improving for the last two years. Baylor surprisingly went from 1-11 in 2017 to 7-6 last year.
Despite not having the flash as the top teams in the conference, Baylor was able to keep itself in most games by playing smart football and dominating time of possession, which the team led the Big 12 in last year.
The Bears are returning starting quarterback junior Charlie Brewer, who is coming off his first 3,000-yard passing season, as well as key weapons senior receiver Denzel Mims and junior running back John Lovett.
6. Oklahoma State (6-6)
2018 was a year to forget for Oklahoma State fans.
Quarterback Taylor Cornelius put up decent numbers but mostly failed as Mason Rudolph’s successor. He finished the season completing only 59.4% of his passes and throwing 13 interceptions.
This year, with Cornelius gone, the team is looking to redshirt senior Dru Brown and freshman Spencer Sanders. Both have limited experience playing for the Cowboys but do have the pieces around them to be successful, with junior receiver Tylan Wallace and sophomore Chuba Hubbard coming off stellar seasons.
7. Texas Tech (5-7)
This offseason, coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and replaced with former Utah State coach Matt Wells.
Sophomore Alan Bowman is back to quarterback the Red Raiders after a solid freshman year. Bowman posted a quarterback rating of 150.1, completing just under 70% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns.
Texas Tech’s biggest loss this offseason was star receiver Antoine Wesley, who decided to forfeit his last year of eligibility and enter the NFL draft after putting up conference-leading receiving statistics last year as a junior. To fill his shoes, the Red Raiders will turn to top-returning junior receiver T.J. Vasher and many other inexperienced players.
8. Kansas State (5-7)
Kansas State is another team that could fall victim to first-year struggles with Chris Klieman entering the first season of his first FBS coaching job.
This offseason, the Wildcats lost many players who were expected to be key components, with senior receiver Isaiah Zuber transferring, running back Alex Barnes leaving for the NFL draft, sophomore receiver Hunter Rison dismissed from the team and senior linebacker Justin Hughes out for the season after suffering an ACL injury in the spring.
One of the few positions that is solidified for Kansas State is the most important one: quarterback. Junior Skylar Thompson is back for the Wildcats and no longer has to worry about any quarterback controversy with Alex Delton out of the building.
9. Kansas (4-8)
This may be the year Kansas doesn’t finish last in the Big 12. With coach Les Miles taking over for David Beaty, many Jayhawks expect Kansas to take a step forward this year.
Offensively, Kansas has an ongoing quarterback battle between JUCO transfer Thomas MacVittie and senior Carter Stanley. Whoever starts will have the luxury of handing out the ball to possibly the deepest backfield in the conference, with sophomore Pooka Williams Jr., senior Khalil Herbert and junior Dom Williams all returning.
The strength of this team last year was forcing turnovers. With last year’s linebacker Joe Dineen and defensive tackle Daniel Wise now in the NFL, Kansas will turn to its experienced secondary to lead the defense, highlighted by senior cornerback Hasan Defense and the safety pair of senior Mike Lee and senior Bryce Torneden.
10. West Virginia (3-9)
Someone has to finish last, and it’s likely to be West Virginia. In a conference filled with uncertainty, the Mountaineers might have the most of it. With longtime coach Dana Holgorsen now at Houston, former Troy coach Neal Brown is entering his first year at West Virginia.
Brown will have his hands full trying to a find replacement for quarterback Will Grier and his top two receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings, all of whom left to pursue NFL careers. Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall will start for the Mountaineers but only appeared in four games last season.
Defensively, West Virginia hasn’t been good in years and will be without All-Big 12 selections from a year ago, with David Long Jr. now in the pros and Kenny Robinson Jr. transferring.