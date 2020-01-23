Kansas women’s basketball sophomore guard Aniya Thomas’ career-high of 21 points was spoiled by the Texas Longhorns 85-77 win at home Wednesday night. The women are now 12-5 on the season and 1-5 in conference play.
The game marked the Jayhawks' 15th straight against the Longhorns. However, this was the first game of those 15 decided by single digits.
The size of Texas was a huge factor in the win. Both forwards for the Longhorns, 6-foot-3 senior Joyner Holmes and 6-foot-5 sophomore Charli Collier had big scoring nights with 22 and 17 points respectively. The forward tandem also shot a combined 59% from the field. Holmes came into the matchup as the Longhorns' leading scorer averaging 15.8 points per game.
While the Texas forwards converted a lot of easy chances down low, they also added an astounding rebounding total. Collier finished with 15 boards and Holmes with 11, both game-highs.
As a team, Texas beat up Kansas on the glass, grabbing 51 rebounds to Kansas’ 28. This season, the Longhorns average 43.9 rebounds and out-rebound their opponents by an average of 9.6, according to Kansas Athletics.
“They are terrific rebounders,” head coach Brandon Schneider said to Kansas Athletics. “They are relentless, have good size and for us that’s difficult to match up with.”
Despite this, a positive aspect of the Jayhawks' interior play came from junior forward Tina Stephens off the bench, who finished with 11 points, 3 assists and a team-high of seven rebounds. Stephens has been a spark plug for the Jayhawks this year, averaging 10.5 points on 51.3% shooting.
If Kansas is to compete in this forward-oriented conference, they will need to work on their rebounding and defending down low against larger players.
Kansas will continue its road trip with a visit to Ames, IA against the 11-6 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday Jan. 25. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
“(In the conference) it’s really competitive two through 10,” Schneider said to Kansas Athletics. “Anybody can beat anybody.”