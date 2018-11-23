Four years ago, the wide receivers coach from Texas A&M took the head coaching job of a football program in desperate need of a person who had the tangibles to mold them into a competitive team, year in and year out.
His name was David Beaty, a former assistant for Kansas from 2008-2009. Coming to the University in a fractured state, decimated by previous coach Charlie Weis, who not only failed to rebuild the foundation of Kansas, but dug them into an even deeper hole.
Attempting to change the culture by way of the junior college route, Weis thought he could bolster the Jayhawk roster by going after players who could play immediately. Only his plan backfired, which set the rebuild back multiple years.
In 2015, Beaty took over a Jayhawk team that was far from the average number of scholarship players of a typical Division I program. A daunting task, but a unique opportunity for Beaty was lying ahead of him in a gauntlet of a conference that had used Kansas as a doormat for the past five seasons.
“When he (Beaty) came in, we were not in a good place,” senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. said Friday. “Although it didn’t show in the win column, he turned around this program."
Failing to win a single game in his first season, the leash was longer for Beaty and his staff as opposed to the predecessor before him, due largely in part to the sheer impossibility of the task that was put in their hands.
The ensuing season sparked life — or at least a sense of hope into the fan base — after the Jayhawks knocked off one of the most historically strong football teams in Texas for the first time since 1938.
The win landed him a two-year extension on top of his previous contract, with the Kansas Athletic Department putting all their faith that Beaty would be the coach to become the savior of Kansas football.
But, the last two years proved those words were nothing more than wishful thinking coming from the people who searched for any signs of productivity after the departure of former coach Mark Mangino.
The Jayhawks never found structure, nor completely developed into a competitive football team in the Big 12 under Beaty. However, what goes unnoticed in the midst of Friday's conclusion of the 2018 season, is the state in which he left the program.
In his four years as head coach, he accomplished something both Turner Gill and Weis never could. Securing the teams first road and back to back victories since 2009, finding an effective quarterback, and displaying a winning record heading into Big 12 play are all things the coaches before him never could attain.
Kansas finished its season at 3-9 and only achieved one conference win — not good by any measure when speaking of college football teams.
But, in past seasons, humiliation often defined what Kansas football was for the better part of a decade. This season was different.
This year’s Jayhawks brought the star-studded abilities of freshman Pooka Williams to light, nearly captured the first victory over their instate rival, Kansas State in 10 years, hung with the conferences top three contenders in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia with facing two of those in the road, and obliterated an FBS foe in Rutgers by 41 points — something that hadn’t been done since the Todd Reesing era.
The drought increases to 10 seasons without a bowl victory, however, incoming coach Les Miles and a handful of young talent is what lies ahead for Kansas as Beaty coached his final game today.
“This is his team now” Beaty said on Miles.
“Whenever I speak to coach Miles or a man off the street, I’m gonna tell them if you want a good man, get a Kansas football player”.
The effects of David Beaty won’t be necessarily be remembered and they may never be truly noticed, but if Miles is the one to return the program to a respectable state, some of the credit will be due to the way Beaty impacted the players in ways other than the end result.
Looking forward to next season, Dineen had lasting words to leave with the fans that hope the teams that follow him.
“KU is in a good place,” Dineen said as he discussed the potential Kansas had moving forward.
Whether it is to be believed or not, the ones who knew Beaty best, have the mindset that this program is on the rise.